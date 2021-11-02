Tensions rise at India’s western borders





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan appears to be accident prone. His most serious blunder came recently, when he sought to challenge the order of the Pakistani army chief, General Bajwa, regarding the postings of two very senior military officers. The conventional practice has been that for all officers of the rank of lieutenant general, other than the head of the ISI, the Prime Minister signs on the dotted line, on the proposals of the army chiefs, for promotion or transfer.

Imran Khan got himself into serious trouble by challenging an order issued by General Bajwa, simultaneously transferring ISI chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed to command of troops deployed on Pakistan’s borders with Afghanistan, while by appointing the corps commander, Karachi, Lt. Gen. Naveed Anjum, as the new ISI chief.

Obviously elated with Pakistan’s World Cup victory over India, Imran Khan made the fatal mistake of refusing to endorse the army chiefs’ recommendations. He soon suffered humiliation and quietly accepted the recommendations of the army chiefs.

A logical question that arises is: why and how can an army chief prevail over an elected Prime Minister, who exercises the executive powers he constitutionally enjoys? The history of Pakistan is however marked by events where the head of the army did not hesitate to overthrow an elected Prime Minister.

On October 7, 1958, then Pakistani President Iskandar Mirza overthrew the elected government of Pakistan, only to be removed from office by the then army commander, General Ayub Khan. The most notable example was when General Zia-ul-Haq overthrew the recently re-elected government of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto in 1977 on the grounds that Bhutto had rigged the recent elections.

General Zia then reigned until 1988, after having hanged Bhutto. Then there was the case of General Pervez Musharraf overthrowing the elected government of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 2001 after the end of the Kargil conflict. Sharif subsequently risked being hanged after sacking General Parvez Musharraf. He was saved from hanging by Saudi intervention and now lives in exile in London.

Imran Khan initially rejected the advice, which questioned the army chief over army officer assignments, could inevitably have serious consequences. But, despite being a well-known and much admired fast bowler, Imran Khan obviously doesn’t want to end up like Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. In today’s Pakistan, the army chief, General Bajwa, will have no difficulty in securing enough defections from the ruling party to overthrow the prime minister.

India and the world therefore have to face a Prime Minister sitting in a very shaking chair. In any case, India has not dealt with any Pakistani prime minister as intransigent and abusive as Imran Khan.

The Pakistani military has initiated and, so far, implemented a ceasefire across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. Infiltration through the LoC, however, begins significantly after the winter snowmelt. However, much will depend on how the situation in Afghanistan develops. This is mainly due to the fact that the ISI has shifted developments in Afghanistan in a way that has allowed Pakistan to install an outright Taliban regime in Kabul. Significantly, Afghanistan’s Home Secretary Sirajuddin Haqqani lives and owns large estates in Pakistan. It also has a long history of close ties to the ISI and terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Much will now depend on the Taliban’s ability to cope with the internal political and economic challenges they face, including suspicions from neighboring countries on its western borders, such as Tajikistan and Iran. As China and Pakistan strive for international recognition for the Taliban, there is considerable international support for linking relations with the Taliban to their treatment of women and respect for basic human rights.

While Pakistan and China may wish for such considerations to be diluted, there is strong international opposition to any dilution of the Taliban’s demands for respect for human rights. A recent meeting of some of the Taliban sympathetic countries, including Iran, China and Russia, called for an inclusive and broad government in the country, which offers protection to women. Given their intransigent tendencies, the Taliban will take a considerable time to fulfill the minimum conditions imposed on them for international recognition.

Maintain goodwill

India is highly respected by a wide range of people in Afghanistan as its economic aid has benefited people across the country for the past two decades. The goodwill of the people that India has won must not be lost. It is important that India continues its economic aid to Afghanistan, mainly by providing essential items like wheat, medicine and other relief supplies, while ensuring that these supplies reach their intended recipients.

International assistance, including from United Nations agencies, could be sought and obtained to ensure that supplies reach the people. It can be helpful to have a small team in Kabul to ensure that relief reaches the Afghan people. We should also stay in touch with the Taliban in Qatar until the conditions are met for a return to peace and individual freedoms in Afghanistan.

From a broader perspective, it should be borne in mind that historically the Afghans have never recognized the Durand Line as their international border with Pakistan. In addition, the harsh crackdown by the Pakistani army in Pashtun tribal areas has resulted in the displacement of thousands of Pashtuns from their homes. The Tehriq-e-Taliban, which seeks to separate from Pakistan, operates from Afghan soil. Its emergence is the result of the Pakistani army’s brutal attacks on its Pashtun tribal areas.

In addition, Pakistan is now a hopeless economic case, dependent on allocations from Western countries, China and Saudi Arabia. The Taliban are also preparing the ground for growing tensions with Iran and Tajikistan, over their military actions against the Tajiks and Hazara Shiites. India’s Western Quarter is inevitably heading for troubled times. There are also prospects that our western borders will be increasingly exposed to cross-border terrorism, especially after the appointment of Sirajuddin Haqqani, a long-term asset of the ISI, as Minister of Interior of Afghanistan. .

The writer is a former high commissioner to Pakistan

