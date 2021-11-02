Xi says green transition needs to be accelerated





Aerial photo taken on August 19, 2020 shows wind turbines in the Jiucaiping Scenic Area in southwest China’s Guizhou Province. [Photo/Xinhua]

Multilateral consensus and concrete actions encouraged in the declaration at COP 26 President Xi Jinping on Monday stressed the importance of maintaining the multilateral consensus, focusing on concrete actions and accelerating the green transition in order to fight climate change and revive the world economy. He made the remark in a written statement for the World Leaders Summit at the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP 26. The two-day summit began on Monday in Glasgow, Scotland. . “As we speak, the negative impacts of climate change have become increasingly evident, presenting a growing urgency for global action. How to respond to climate change and revive the global economy are challenges of our time that we must rise, ”Xi said in the statement. He also said that the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and its Paris Agreement constitute the fundamental legal basis for international climate cooperation. The parties must build on the existing consensus, increase mutual trust, intensify cooperation and work together to bring the COP 26 in Glasgow to a successful conclusion, he said. Xi said the parties must honor their commitments, set realistic goals and visions, and do their best according to national conditions to implement climate action measures. “Developed countries should not only do more themselves, but should also provide support to help developing countries do better,” he said. Xi also stressed the importance of harnessing scientific and technological innovations to transform and modernize the energy and resource sectors as well as industrial structure and consumption patterns. The president said that China will continue to prioritize ecological conservation and pursue a green and low-carbon development path. China will promote a green, low-carbon and circular economic system at a faster pace, continue to adjust the industrial structure and curb the irrational development of energy-intensive, high-emission projects, he said. declared. Xi said China will also speed up the transition to green, low-carbon energy, vigorously develop renewable energy, and plan and build large wind and photovoltaic power plants. “I hope that all parties will take stronger measures to jointly address the climate challenge and protect the planet, our common home to all,” he said. COP 26 is the first conference after the five-year review cycle of the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015. Delegates are expected to review overall progress and plan future actions on climate change over the next two weeks.

