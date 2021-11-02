Politics
Turkey will conduct cross-border operations whenever necessary
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Ankara is not withdrawing from counterterrorism operations, urging the U.S. NATO ally to cease support for terrorist organizations in the region.
Turkey will conduct cross-border counterterrorism operations “whenever necessary,” said the country’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan made the comment on Monday, ahead of a return flight from the G20 leaders’ summit in Rome, Italy.
“There is no backsliding,” he said, calling on the US ally NATO to cease support for “terrorist organizations”.
On the sidelines of the G20, Erdogan met his American counterpart Joe Biden on Sunday to focus “more intensely” on economic ties, and discussed cooperation in Afghanistan, Syria, Libya and the Eastern Mediterranean.
Erdogan said the two leaders also discussed Turkey’s purchase of F-16 fighter jets from the United States.
“I have not witnessed any negative approach,” Erdogan said of the meeting, adding that he hopes to conclude the “sensitive issue”.
READ MORE: Erdogan and Biden meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome
F-16 fighter jets in compensation for the F-35
The Turkish president said the United States had offered the sale of F-16 fighter jets as compensation for Turkey’s payment for the F-35s.
In 2019, Washington announced that it was withdrawing Turkey from the F-35 stealth fighter jet program following Ankara’s purchase of the S-400, a Russian defense system it had purchased after its efforts to buy American Patriot missiles were repelled.
The United States has asserted that the Russian system poses a security risk.
Turkey stressed, however, that the S-400s would not be integrated into NATO systems and therefore pose no threat to the alliance or its armaments.
Ankara has also repeatedly proposed the creation of a commission to clarify the matter.
Turkish and US defense ministry delegations plan to hold a second meeting on the F-35 issue in Washington in a few months, Turkish Defense Ministry sources told Anadolu News Agency on Monday.
The Pentagon announced last Wednesday that the two sides had held their first round of talks aimed at resolving the dispute.
READ MORE: US, Turkey Reach “Productive” F-35 Talks, More To Follow
Erdogan jumps to the top of Glasgow
Erdogan said on Monday that he canceled his planned attendance at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow because security protocols were not being followed.
Erdogan was due to travel to Scotland following his meeting with Biden, but he told reporters on his flight back to Turkey that the organizers of the Glasgow event had not responded to the security concerns of his delegation.
“When our demands were not met, we gave up going to Glasgow,” Erdogan said, quoted by Anadolu news agency.
“It was not only about our own security, but also about our country’s reputation. We cannot accept that they did not follow normal diplomatic customs.”
The organizers of COP26 did not immediately comment.
READ MORE: US, Turkey in F-35 “Dispute Settlement” Talks
Source: TRTWorld and agencies
