1 minute to midnight on the day of the apocalypse. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warns

Boris Johnson said: “Mankind has long passed the time of climate change”

Glasgow:

A crucial UN conference to avert the most disastrous effects of climate change began on Monday, its task made even more difficult by the failure of major industrial nations to agree on ambitious new commitments.

The COP26 conference in the Scottish city of Glasgow opened a day after the G20 economies failed to commit to a 2050 target to stop net carbon emissions – a deadline widely cited as necessary for prevent the most extreme global warming.

Instead, their talks in Rome only recognized “the key relevance” of halting net emissions “by or around the middle of the century,” did not set any timetable for the phase-out. coal at home and have watered down promises to reduce emissions of methane, a greenhouse gas on several occasions. more powerful than carbon dioxide.

Their commitment to phase out fossil fuel subsidies “in the medium term” echoes the language used by the G20 at a summit in Pittsburgh already 2009.

“Humanity has long used up the time devoted to climate change. It is one to midnight and we must act now,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said at the opening ceremony.

“If we don’t take climate change seriously today, it will be too late for our children to do it tomorrow.”

As Johnson spoke, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg retweeted a call for her millions of supporters to sign an open letter accusing the leaders of treason.

“It’s not a drill. It’s code red for Earth,” we read. “Millions of people will suffer as our planet is devastated – a terrifying future that will be created, or avoided, by the decisions you make. You have the power to decide.”

Many of these leaders were due to take the stage in Glasgow at the start of two weeks of negotiations which Britain, host of the conference, touts as decisive.

DISCORD

The discord between some of the world’s biggest emitters over how to cut coal, oil and gas and help poorer countries adapt to global warming will not make it any easier.

At the G20, US President Joe Biden singled out China and Russia, neither of which sent its leader to Glasgow, for not making any proposals.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose country is by far the largest emitter of greenhouse gases, ahead of the United States, was to address the conference on Monday in a written statement, according to an official schedule.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, one of the world’s three largest oil producers along with the United States and Saudi Arabia, has abandoned plans to participate in live talks via video link, the Kremlin said.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he decided to stay away after Britain failed to meet Ankara’s demands for security arrangements and protocol, the TV station reported. Turkish NTV.

Less experienced delegates – many of whom were delayed Sunday by disruptions to rail service between London and Glasgow – had more mundane problems.

Over a thousand had to shiver for over an hour in a bottleneck outside the venue to present evidence of a negative COVID-19 test and gain access, while being treated by activists at an electronic musical remix of Thunberg’s past speeches.

PROMISES, PROMISES

Delayed by one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, COP26 aims to keep alive a target of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels – a level according to scientists that would avoid its most destructive consequences.

To do so, it must secure more ambitious commitments to reduce emissions, lock in billions of climate-related finance for developing countries and complete the rules for implementing the 2015 Paris Agreement, signed by nearly 200 countries.

Existing promises to reduce emissions would allow the average surface temperature of the planet to rise by 2.7 ° C during this century, which the United Nations says would add to the destruction that climate change is already causing. by intensifying storms, exposing more people to deadly heat and flooding, raising sea levels and destroying natural habitats.

Developed countries confirmed last week that they would be three years behind in delivering on a pledge made in 2009 to provide $ 100 billion a year in climate finance to developing countries by 2020.

“Africa is only responsible for 3% of global emissions, but Africans are suffering the most violent consequences of the climate crisis,” Ugandan activist Evelyn Acham told Italian newspaper La Stampa.

“They are not responsible for the crisis, but they are still paying the price for colonialism, which has exploited Africa’s riches for centuries,” she said. “We must share the responsibilities fairly.”

Two days of speeches by world leaders will be followed by technical negotiations. No deal can be made before the event’s end date, November 12, or even after.

(Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)