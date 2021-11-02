Will world leaders take action at COP26 after vague commitments at the G20?

More than 130 heads of state will take the podium Monday and Tuesday during the crucial and urgent international climate negotiations in Glasgow for the UN COP26 summit.

From US President Joe Biden to Seychellois President Wavel John Charles Ramkalawan, everyone should say how their nation will do all it can to tackle the threat of global warming.

“Humanity has long passed the time spent on climate change,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in Monday’s opening session. “It is one minute to midnight and we must act now.”

The biggest names, including Biden, Johnson, Indian Narendra Modi, Frenchman Emmanuel Macron and Ibrahim Solih, president of the hard-hit Maldives, are all on stage on Monday.

The idea is that they will make the grand political compromise, setting the broad lines of the deal, and then leaving other government officials to work out the nagging but crucial details.

“This is what worked to make the historic Paris climate agreement of 2015 a success,” said former UN climate secretary Christiana Figueres. “For heads of state, it’s actually a much better use of their strategic thinking.

“In Paris, the two main goals – trying to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius since pre-industrial times and zero net carbon emissions by 2050 – were created by this leaders’ process,” Figueres added. “At the unsuccessful meeting in Copenhagen in 2009, the leaders rushed to the end.”

However, there have been a few notable no-shows. Xi Jinping, president of China, the most carbon-polluting nation, and Russian President Vladimir Putin are not in Glasgow.

According to Figueres, the Chinese leader’s absence is not a deciding factor because Xi Jinping is not leaving the country during the pandemic and his climate envoy is a seasoned negotiator. But the absence of several small Pacific island nations who were unable to surrender due to COVID-19 restrictions and logistics is a big deal as their voices relay the emergency.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also decided not to visit Glasgow, without citing a reason for the change of plans.

This follows news from scientists who say the chances of meeting the goal of preventing global temperatures from rising by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius during this century are dwindling.

The world has already warmed by more than 1.1 degrees, and current projections based on projected emissions reductions over the next decade predict that it will reach 2.7 degrees by 2100.

If that happened, much of the planet’s ice would melt, raising global sea level and possibly increasing extreme weather conditions, experts say.

World leaders have offered vague climate promises to the G20

Ahead of the UN climate summit in Glasgow, the heads of the world’s largest economies gathered in Rome this weekend for the G20.

Leaders of the Group of Twenty offered vague climate promises instead of pledges of firm action, saying they would seek carbon neutrality “by or around the middle of the century.”

G20 countries, which account for more than three-quarters of global climate-damaging emissions, have also agreed to end public funding for coal-fired power generation abroad, but have set no targets for it. National phase-out of coal – a clear nod to China and India.

The world’s third-largest emitter, India, has yet to follow China, the United States and the European Union in setting a target to achieve net zero emissions.

Negotiators hope the country will announce the target in Glasgow.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who was hosting the G20 meeting this year, alongside his British counterpart, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is hosting the Glasgow conference, had hoped for more ambitious goals coming from Rome.

The Biden administration has worked to temper expectations that two weeks of climate talks will produce major breakthroughs on reducing climate-damaging emissions.

“Glasgow marks the start of this decade’s race,” said Biden climate envoy John Kerry.

What can we expect from the COP26 summit?

The ‘doomsday clock’ is set to strike the magic hour as world leaders meet in Glasgow on November 1, but many believe there is very little to celebrate after moderate commitments on neutrality carbon and the financing of coal taken during the G20.

But how did the world get into this position?

“It all dates back to 1992 and the creation of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which was the body that organized these meetings at the time,” said Euronews science correspondent Jeremy Wilks.

“The discussions we are having now in Glasgow basically take the Paris Agreement back in 2015 and say, ‘By how much have you reduced your greenhouse gas emissions?’ and this is called Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). Countries need to come forward and declare what they have done, ”Wilks continued.

“The other thing they are talking about, which was originally discussed in Copenhagen in 2009, is climate finance and how much rich countries give to poor countries to help them reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and grow. adapt to this global warming, “he added.

Leaders and delegates are also expected to discuss carbon market rules and how to establish a true international carbon market.

What is “net-zero”?

The main term that keeps coming up from these conferences is “net-zero”, but what does that mean?

“There’s no universal definition of what net zero really means. It’s one of those nebulous terms. The idea, of course, is that how much emissions you need to put in atmosphere because you can’t clean a certain industry are then removed, either using machines that capture carbon from the atmosphere, or by planting trees, etc., ”Wilks told Euronews.

“A lot of countries say they want to net zero, but there’s not really a definition of what that means, and something that could come out of Glasgow is a proper conversation to define that concept, to make sure that there isn’t too much going on in the creative accounting method, as you tend to see in tax transactions, for example. The same sort of thing could happen with net zero, of course. So we have to try to avoid that. “

What would success look like?

“The bottom line would be, ‘Can we restore trust between the richest countries and the poorest countries?’ And that would ensure that the goal of $ 100 billion per year in financing from the rich to the poor, to help them mitigate and adapt, will actually be achieved. This was supposed to happen by 2020, and it is not yet. So if that comes to fruition, it will be considered a success, ”noted Wilks.

“Working to reduce methane emissions, which is actually relatively easy. We have the technology to do it, it has to happen too. We also need to create a well-functioning international carbon market. I don’t think that will happen in the next couple of weeks, but moving forward on this will make a difference. “

“Killing coal properly nationally, as well as internationally, will also be seen as a success. accelerate the process and actually achieve the objectives set in 2015 “, he concluded.

Watch the full interview with Euronews science correspondent Jeremy Wilks in the video player above.