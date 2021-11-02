Developed countries must support financing for developing countries to overcome climate change





Suara.com – President Joko Widodo said it was important to synchronize policies between developed and developing countries regarding climate change. This was conveyed by Jokowi during a CEO Forum meeting with several large UK investors on Monday (1/11/2021) morning in Glasgow. “All of us, including developed countries, need to show more concrete measures in terms of climate control. Especially in terms of financial support to developing countries to make energy transitions from fossil fuels to renewable energies,” Jokowi said. in its press release. Jokowi hopes that the $ 100 billion adaptation finance from developed countries must be reached immediately in order to accelerate efforts to deal with climate change. He said that in recent years Indonesia has shown concrete measures related to climate control. The current rate of deforestation is the lowest in 20 years, the rate of forest fires is reduced by 82 percent. Read also:

Research Finds Climate Change Triggers Decrease Coffee Quality “Indonesia will also restore 64,000 hectares of mangroves. This is very important because mangroves store 3-4 times more carbon than peatlands, ”Jokowi said. Therefore, Jokowi believes that Indonesia will be able to fulfill its commitment by 2030 in the Paris Agreement of an unconditional emission reduction of 29%. “Indonesia has adopted the Long Term Strategy for Low Carbon Emissions and Climate Resilience 2050, as well as a detailed roadmap to achieve the goal of net zero emissions by 2060 or before,” a- he declared. During the meeting, Jokowi said the problem the world faces is how the world can immediately overcome the Covid-19 pandemic so that the global economic recovery can accelerate. The Head of State explained that currently, the Covid-19 situation in Indonesia has greatly improved. “The daily number of cases has fallen far from its peak of 56,000 cases on July 15, 2021 to only around 400 to 700 cases in recent weeks. Indonesia has also injected more than 187 million doses of the vaccine. And by the end of the year, more than 50 percent of Indonesians will already receive Dose 2, ”Jokowi said. Read also:

IPB: 30 primate species in Indonesia could be extinct by 2050 During the meeting, Jokowi was accompanied by the Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Panjaitan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, the Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir. Then the Minister of Environment and Forests Siti Nurbaya, the Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimulyono, the Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the United Kingdom Desra Believe, President of KADIN Arsjad Rasjid.

