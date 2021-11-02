‘Delayed end of the world device’: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warns world leaders as COP26 begins in Glasgow | World news

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson opened a world climate summit on Monday, saying the world is attached to an apocalyptic device.

Johnson has likened an ever-hotter position of Earth to that of fictional secret agent James Bond strapped to a bomb that will destroy the planet and trying to find a way to defuse it.

He told leaders that we are in much the same position, only now that the end of the world device is real, not fictitious. The threat is climate change triggered by the burning of coal, oil and natural gas, and he pointed out that it all started in Glasgow with James Watt’s coal-fired steam engine.

He was kicking off the part of the summit of world leaders of a United Nations climate conference, which aims to secure a deal to cut carbon emissions quickly enough to keep global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Celsius). Fahrenheit) below pre-industrial levels. The world has already warmed by 1.1 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Fahrenheit). Current projections based on projected emission reductions over the next decade predict that it will reach 2.7 ° C (4.9 ° F) by 2100.

Johnson told the summit that humanity is over time on climate change and it is time to act. He pointed out that the more than 130 world leaders who gathered were on average over 60 years old, while the generations most affected by climate change have yet to be born.

Britain’s leader struck a dark note on the eve of the conference, after leaders of the Group of 20 major economies made only modest climate commitments at their summit in Rome this weekend.

After Johnson, dozens of other leaders will take the podium on Monday and Tuesday in crucial international climate talks in Scotland and talk about what their country will do in the face of the threat of global warming. From US President Joe Biden to Seychellois President Wavel John Charles Ramkalawan, they should talk about how their nation will do all it can, challenge their colleagues to do more and, in general, step up the rhetoric.

The biggest names, including Biden, Johnson, Indias Narendra Modi, Frances Emmanuel Macron and Ibrahim Solih, president of the hard-hit Maldives, will take the stage on Monday.

And then the leaders will leave.

The idea is that they will make the grand political compromise, setting the broad lines of the deal, and then leaving other government officials to work out the nagging but crucial details. This is what made the historic Paris climate agreement of 2015 a success, former UN climate secretary Christiana Figueres told The Associated Press.

For heads of state, it’s actually a much better use of their strategic thinking, Figueres said.

In Paris, the two signing targets, the 1.5 degree Celsius limit and net zero carbon emissions by 2050, were created by this priority process, Figueres said. At the unsuccessful meeting in Copenhagen in 2009, leaders rushed to the end.

Thousands of people lined up in a cold wind in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Monday to overcome a bottleneck at the entrance to the site. But what will be noticeable are a handful of major absences at the top known as COP26.

Xi Jinping, president of China, the most carbon-polluting nation, will not be in Glasgow. Figueres said his absence is not that bad as he is not leaving the country during the pandemic and his climate envoy is a seasoned negotiator.

Biden, however, rebuked China and Russia for their less than ambitious efforts to cut emissions and blamed them for a disappointing G-20 statement on climate change.

Perhaps more embarrassing for the UN summit is the absence of several small Pacific island nations who were unable to surrender due to COVID-19 restrictions and logistics. It’s a big deal because their voices relay the urgency, Figueres said.

In addition, leaders of several large emerging economies beyond China are also skipping the summit, including those from Russia, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa. This leaves Indias Modi the only present leader of the so-called BRICS countries, which represent more than 40% of global emissions.

Kevin Conrad, a negotiator from Papua New Guinea who also chairs the Coalition for Rainforest Nations, said he was monitoring major carbon-polluting nations. I think it’s really important that the United States and China show leadership as the two biggest emitters. If both can show it’s possible, I think they give hope to the rest of the world, he said.

The amount of energy released by such warming would melt much of the planet’s ice, raise global sea levels and significantly increase the likelihood and intensity of extreme weather conditions, experts say.

But ahead of the UN climate summit, G-20 leaders after their meeting offered vague climate pledges instead of firm action pledges, saying they would seek neutrality. carbon by or around the middle of the century. The countries also agreed to end public funding for overseas coal-fired power generation, but did not set any targets for the national phase-out of coal, a clear nod to the China and India.

The G-20 countries account for more than three-quarters of global climate-damaging emissions and Italy, host of the summit, and Britain, which hosts the Glasgow conference, were hoping for more ambitious targets from Rome.

India, the third largest emitter in the world, has yet to follow China, the United States and the European Union in setting a target to achieve “net zero” emissions. Negotiators hope Modi will announce such a target in Glasgow.

The Biden administration has worked to temper expectations that two weeks of climate talks will produce major breakthroughs on reducing climate-damaging emissions.

Rather than a quick fix, Glasgow is the start of this decade’s run, if you will, Bidens climate envoy John Kerry told reporters on Sunday.