Erdogan skips Glasgow climate summit amid security dispute – Middle East Monitor





President Tayyip Erdogan canceled plans to attend the world climate conference in Glasgow on Monday because Britain failed to meet Turkey’s security demands, Turkish media said. Heads of State and Government from around the world participate in the COP26 summit. Good omens hard to find as the World Climate Conference begins to be seen as essential to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change, Reuters reports. Erdogan was due to join them in Scotland after attending the G20 summit in Rome this weekend, but instead landed in Turkey shortly after midnight on Monday. Turkish media quoted him as telling reporters on his return plane that Ankara had made demands on security protocol standards for the summit in Britain, which were not met. “When our demands were not met, we decided not to go to Glasgow,” Erdogan reportedly said. He said the protocol standards sought by Ankara were those always implemented in its international travels. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson initially said the issue had been resolved, Erdogan said. “But at the last moment he came back to us and said the Scottish side was causing difficulties,” he told Turkish media. Erdogan said he later learned that the measures Turkey requested had been granted on an exceptional basis to another country, which he did not name. He said it was unacceptable. “We are obligated to protect the dignity of our nation,” he said. READ: Biden to warn Turkey’s Erdogan against ‘rushed’ actions A spokesperson for the UK government office COP26 declined to comment on the security issues. Scottish police declined to provide immediate comment. A senior Turkish official told Reuters earlier that British authorities had failed to respond to Turkey’s security demands. “The president took such a decision because our demands regarding the number of vehicles for security and some other security-related demands were not fully met,” the official said. Erdogan had previously announced that he would meet with US President Joe Biden in Glasgow, but they met in Rome on Sunday. Last month, Turkey’s parliament ratified the 2015 Paris climate agreement, becoming the latest G20 country to do so. Ankara had suspended ratification for years, saying Turkey should not be classified as a developed country with reduced access to finance to support emissions reductions under the deal. He also said that Turkey is historically responsible for a very small share of carbon emissions. Erdogan said last week that Turkey had signed a memorandum of understanding under which it would obtain loans worth $ 3.2 billion to help it meet the clean energy targets set out in the Paris agreement. Other absent from the Glasgow meeting include Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose country is by far the largest emitter of greenhouse gases, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, one of the world’s top three oil producers. . Xi will address the conference on Monday via a written statement, according to an official schedule. Putin has abandoned his plans to participate in talks live by video link, the Kremlin has said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20211101-erdogan-skips-glasgow-climate-summit-in-security-dispute/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos