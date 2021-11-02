Boris Johnson signals opposition to Cumbria coal mining project





Boris Johnson signaled on Monday that he did not want to see a controversial coal mine in North West England given the green light, as he seeks to pressure other countries to phase out ore mining. The Woodhouse Coal Mine Project near Whitehaven in Cumbria would produce coking coal for steel and chemicals as part of an effort to reduce the UK’s dependence on imports of overseas. The mine would create 500 jobs in an area that is at the center of the government’s “leveling” agenda to tackle regional inequalities. Although the mine has strong backing from some local politicians, it has been criticized by environmental activists for clashing with the government’s net zero ambitions. This has proven politically difficult for Johnson, who is urging other countries at the UN’s COP26 climate summit to cut carbon emissions and end their use of coal. Speaking at the Glasgow summit, Johnson told the BBC he was’ not in favor of more coal ‘but added:’ It’s not a decision for me, it’s a decision for planning authorities “. The planning request was approved by Cumbria County Council but ‘called in’ by what is now the Department of Upgrade, Housing and Communities this year. Michael Gove, the department’s secretary of state, will make the final decision on whether to continue the mine. The Prime Minister argued that the UK’s progress in reducing the use of coal was “indisputable”. He added: “When I was a child, 80% of our electricity came from coal. When I was mayor of London it was 40%. It is now 1 percent. It is an incredible difference. An aerial view of the site of the proposed new coal mine near Whitehaven © AP

The ministry said it would be “inappropriate to comment at this point” on the outcome of the planning request review. “The public inquiry into the Cumbria coal mine project ended on October 1. After the conclusion of the investigation, an independent planning inspector will prepare a report and a recommendation for ministers, which is expected in the coming months, ”the ministry added. After then-local government secretary Robert Jenrick called the request, Cumbria County Council officially withdrew its support for the project and took a neutral stance. “Cumbria County Council submitted a brief on May 5, 2021 in accordance with the demands of the public inquiry and has committed to supporting the Town Planning Inspector in determining the demand,” he said. <> Bi-weekly newsletter Energy is the world’s essential business and Energy Source is its newsletter. Every Tuesday and Thursday, straight to your inbox, Energy Source brings you essential information, cutting-edge analysis and insider intelligence. register here. The opposition Labor Party argued against the mine. Shadow Secretary Ed Miliband said: “The UK cannot pretend to be a climate leader while opening a new coal mine and ministers must realize that by doing so they are undermining our credibility so much. at home and abroad. “ The two Tory MPs from the region back the mine and criticized the council for taking a neutral stance. Mark Jenkinson, MP for Workington, called the council “motive” for turning against the mine. Trudy Harrison, MP for Copeland, said earlier this year: “As the need for steel and reliance on coking coal continues, it makes no sense to close our eyes and relocate our emissions while refusing 165 million pounds of inbound investment. “

