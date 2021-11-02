Boris Johnson to fly from Glasgow to London after giving climate warning to Cop26

Boris Johnson will return to London from the Cop26 summit, despite pleading with his fellow leaders to act now to save the planet.

The Prime Minister cannot take the train from Glasgow tomorrow because it would take too long, his spokesperson said.

He defended the decision on the grounds that his plane uses sustainable fuel and said the emissions produced would be offset.

It follows strong criticism from the government for making flights and driving cheaper in the budget in recent weeks, widening the wedge with sky-high train fares after a decade of inflation-linked prices.

Mr Johnson is only attending the first two days of the two-week summit, before returning to Westminster on Wednesday for Prime Ministers’ Questions in the Commons.

When asked to justify the decision to return, his spokesperson said: The fuel we use for the flight is sustainable and the emissions are offset as well.

It is important for the Prime Minister to be able to travel around the country and we obviously faced significant time constraints.

The spokesperson did not elaborate on the nature of the time constraints preventing Mr Johnson from making a four-and-a-half-hour train trip on Tuesday afternoon.

He added that the charter plane that will be used emits only half the carbon dioxide of other planes, but could not say what type of plane it was.

However, reviews of internal flights in a small country like the UK point out that an airplane still emits seven times more carbon dioxide, per person, than a train trip.

Mr Johnson declined to say what personal sacrifices, if any, he makes to reduce his own carbon footprint, declining to say if he eats less meat for example.

A few hours earlier, outlining the challenge of Cop26, he said during the opening ceremony: The people who will judge us are the unborn children and their children. We must not bloat our lines or miss our signal.

If we fail, they will not forgive us. They will judge us with a bitterness and resentment that eclipses any climate activist today. And they will be right.

Explaining the flight, the spokesperson added: The aircraft is one of the most carbon-efficient aircraft of its size in the world. It produces 50% less CO2 emissions than, for example, the larger Voyager aircraft [often used by Mr Johnson].

We use a specific type of fuel which is a mixture of 35 percent sustainable aviation fuel and 65 percent normal fuel which is the maximum amount allowed and of course the emissions will be offset.

Denying the charge of hypocrisy, the spokesperson said the UK was leading the commitments and investments needed to reach net zero.

Meanwhile, Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Monday defended his decision to cut air passenger rights on domestic flights, saying this would be offset by an increase in tariffs on long-haul flights abroad.

Asked by members of the Treasury committee, the chancellor rejected the idea of ​​using aviation taxes to help achieve net zero, arguing that investment in sustainable aviation fuel was greater.

I guess people will be flying everywhere for years to come, Sunak told MPs.

The best way to solve the emissions of this problem is to try to understand what sustainable aviation fuel looks like. Homework is not going to do anything one way or another.