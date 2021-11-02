Boris Johnson called on world leaders to act now to tackle climate change as he opens the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Kicking off the opening ceremony, the prime minister has stepped up pressure on countries to take action over the next decade to tackle dangerous global warming.

He said: Mankind has long passed the clock of climate change.

It is one minute to midnight and we must act now.

If we don’t take climate change seriously today, it will be too late for our children to do it tomorrow.

Mr Johnson repeated the words of Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg and said that unless COP26 leaders act urgently, this summit will be just blah, blah, blah something the 18-year-old said before the summit.

Although the Prime Minister did not directly quote it, a few weeks earlier Ms Thunberg had called the pledges of world leaders to address the climate emergency blah, blah, blah.

Mr Johnson has issued a stern warning that if the world fails to limit the rise in temperatures, several cities will end up underwater.

Four degrees and we say goodbye to entire cities, Miami, Alexandria Shanghai, all lost in the waves, he said.

The longer we do not act, the worse it is and the higher the price to pay when we are forced to act by a disaster.

The British Prime Minister called the Glasgow summit a historic turning point to be seized and said: COP26 will not and cannot be the end of the history of climate change.

He concluded his speech by saying that this must mark the moment when humanity began to defuse this climate change bomb and began to fight back.

Yes it’s going to be tough and yes we can do it, he said. And so let’s get to work with all the creativity, imagination and goodwill we have.

Thank you very much and good luck to all of us.

The Prince of Wales Sir David Attenborough and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also deliver speeches at the hour-long opening ceremony.

Prince Charles should call on world leaders to get on a war footing to resolve the climate crisis.

Around 120 heads of state and government are expected to attend the summit of world leaders at the start of COP26 talks, where countries are under pressure to deliver on commitments made in the agreement reached in Paris six years ago, to limit rising temperatures well below 2C above pre-industrial levels and continuing efforts to curb warming to 1.5C.

US President Joe Biden, European leaders and India Narendra Modi are among the participants in the talks, although the heads of major key economies, including China Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, will not be there.

At the end of the ceremony, world leaders will then outline the national measures they are taking to tackle the climate crisis.

Announcements will also be made on areas such as tackling deforestation and reducing methane due to the two-day leaders’ summit.