Erdogan skips Glasgow climate summit amid security dispute

Turkish ANKARA President Tayyip Erdogan has canceled plans to attend the COP26 climate conference after Britain fails to meet Ankara’s security demands, two told Reuters on Monday. Turkish officials.

Erdogan returned to Turkey after a G20 summit in Rome instead of going to the climate summit in Glasgow, state agency Anadolu said. The Turkish presidency has given no reason for his unexpected return.

An official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there were protocol issues regarding the president’s planned attendance at the meeting. Another Turkish official said British authorities had failed to respond to Turkey’s requests regarding protocol and security.

“The president took such a decision because our demands regarding the number of vehicles for security and some other security-related demands have not been fully met,” the senior official told Reuters.

Erdogan was previously scheduled to meet with US President Joe Biden in Glasgow, but they met in Rome on Sunday.

Last month, Turkey’s parliament ratified the Paris climate agreement, becoming the latest G20 country to do so.

Ankara had suspended ratification for years, saying it should not be classified as a developed country with reduced access to finance to support emissions reductions under the deal. He also said that Turkey is historically responsible for a very small share of carbon emissions.

Erdogan said last week that Turkey had signed a memorandum of understanding under which it would obtain loans worth $ 3.2 billion to help it meet the clean energy targets set out in the Paris agreement.

