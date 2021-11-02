Biden talks about F-16s, raises human rights in meeting with Turkish Erdogan

ROME US President Joe Biden told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan his request for F-16 fighter jets had to go through a process in the US, while Erdogan said his counterpart was “positive” towards the sale of airplanes.

Ties between Ankara and Washington have been strained over a host of issues in recent years, from political differences in Syria to Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems, human rights and human rights. legal issues. The United States also sanctioned Turkey for the S-400s.

Days after the allies narrowly avoided a diplomatic crisis over jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala, Biden and Erdogan met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome. Biden also raised the issue of human rights, a senior US administration official told reporters.

“President Biden reaffirmed our defense partnership and Turkey’s importance as a NATO ally, but noted US concerns over Turkey’s possession of the Russian S-400 missile system “the White House said in a statement after the meeting.

The Turkish presidency said the two leaders had agreed to form a joint mechanism to strengthen ties, while a senior Turkish official said the talks took place in “a very positive atmosphere”.

Speaking to reporters in Rome, Erdogan said he reiterated to Biden Turkey’s opposition to US support for the Syrian Kurdish YPG – a US ally in the fight against ISIS in northeastern China. Syria, but considered a terrorist group by Ankara.

“Without a doubt, I conveyed to him (Biden) our sadness at the support that these terrorist organizations in Syria… are receiving from the United States,” Erdogan said. “I also told him that these issues were steps that could harm our solidarity. “

Ankara had previously ordered more than 100 F-35 jets, but Washington withdrew Turkey from the program after purchasing the S-400s. Turkey called the move unfair and demanded repayment of its $ 1.4 billion payment.

Erdogan said the payment should be used to fund part of Turkey’s request to buy 40 F-16s and nearly 80 retrofit kits, but Washington said he had not made any funding offers to Ankara.

Erdogan said he asked Biden to help him get U.S. lawmakers to support the sale.

“While I have seen Mr. Biden’s positive approach to this issue, another side of the issue is the House of Representatives and the Senate,” he said.

On Saturday, another US administration official said Biden would warn Erdogan against “hasty” actions and that crises should be avoided after the Turkish leader last week threatened to expel 10 foreign envoys, including l ‘American envoy, for calling for Kavala’s release. Erdogan withdrew his threat on Monday.

