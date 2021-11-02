Boris Johnson will fly from Glasgow to London instead of taking the train





Boris Johnson will be slow to gain before saving the planet on Tuesday as he returns from Glasgow to London just hours after urging world leaders to stop polluting the planet with CO2. The PM will resume the 400-mile flight from Glasgow – instead of taking the more eco-friendly west coast mainline, on which thousands of summit delegates were stranded on Sunday due to a tree grave. Downing Street has confirmed that the Tory leader will fly back to London when he leaves the COP26 climate summit later this week. Johnsons spokesperson defended the move, saying the Prime Minister has significant time constraints and it is important that he be able to travel around the country. The spokesperson claimed the plane was one of the most environmentally friendly of its kind, as 35% of its fuel is described as sustainable. Johnson is already facing fury from environmental activists for slashing air passenger taxes on domestic flights in recent weeks. The flight from Glasgow comes just hours after he urged world leaders to use the COP26 summit to defuse the climate time bomb. He said Glasgow had to be the time when humanity finally began to defuse this bomb. Asked about the flight, the Prime Minister’s spokesperson said: Obviously the fuel we use for this flight is sustainable and the emissions are offset as well. It is obviously important that the Prime Minister be able to travel around the country and obviously we were faced with significant time constraints. The PM quoted climate change activist Greta Thunberg as urging world leaders to reach a deal to build on promises from previous COP meetings. He said: All these promises will be just blah, blah, blah, to make up a phrase, and the anger and impatience of the world will be out of control unless we make this cop 26 in Glasgow the moment we realize of climate change. . The children who will judge us are unborn children, and their children. “ He added: We now take center stage in front of a vast and untold audience of posterity and we must not swell our lines or miss our signal. Because if we fail they won’t forgive us, they will know Glasgow was the historic turning point when history did not turn out. To subscribe to the Daily Record Politics newsletter, click here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/politics/boris-johnson-take-flight-glasgow-25351531 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos