Turkey’s goal is endless uncertainty in Syria

The Turkish president has traveled to Europe for a meeting with US President Joe Biden. Apparently the purpose of the meeting was for Turkey to present new policies to the US administration. Ankara had to walk a thin line with the Biden administration because it was so close to the Trump administration and the ruling party in Turkey has been hostile to US Democrats and Biden in particular.

However, Turkey has other things that it wants. He wants to create instability and uncertainty in Syria as a distraction. In 2015, Turkey expressed concern that the United States was supporting the newly created Syrian Democratic Forces, which was defeating ISIS in Syria. Turkey, which had allowed tens of thousands of people to cross the border and join ISIS, wanted to use extremist groups in Syria as tools of Ankara politics. When these groups fought and some turned to ISIS, Ankara realized that it needed to play a more active role in Syria.

At first, Ankara wanted an inexpensive way to support the Syrian rebels. In 2015, with the United States sending special forces to Syria, Turkey expressed concern that a Kurdish political regime in eastern Syria could inspire the Kurds in Turkey. The ruling AKP party and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan once courted Kurdish voters, but by 2015 it began to target minorities and former allies as it fueled conspiracy theories and growing authoritarianism .

Turkey changed in 2015, eventually working with Russia and Iran in Syria. After the 2016 coup attempt and after the HDP party in Turkey won in the polls, Ankara started sending troops to Syria. Several operations led to the ethnic cleansing of the Kurds and gave Turkey part of northern Syria. With the Trump administration in power in 2017, Turkey was able to push for a bigger role in Syria. Turkey has sold itself as being tough on Iran, but it quickly came to challenge NATO during the Trump years, happy to see an “America first” president who could withdraw from the Middle East and let Turkey take over. America’s place.

Missile fire is seen over Damascus, Syria, January 21, 2019.SANA / HANDOUT VIA REUTERS

Now things have come full circle. With Trump’s departure, it is Ankara that appears to be demanding the attention of the Biden administration. Ankara has fewer selling points in Biden. With Trump, the Turkish leader would talk about an “deal” for Syria and the outsourcing of the conflict from ISIS to Ankara. Biden is more practical. The United States said on October 31 that “President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. today met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the G20 summit. President Biden underscored his desire to maintain constructive relations, expand areas of cooperation and effectively deal with our disagreements. ”

The White House reading indicates that Biden “expressed appreciation for Turkey’s nearly two decades of contributions to NATO’s mission in Afghanistan. The leaders discussed the political process in Syria, the channeling of humanitarian aid to Afghans in need, elections in Libya, the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and diplomatic efforts in the South Caucasus. President Biden reaffirmed our defense partnership and Turkey’s importance in as a NATO ally, but noted US concerns over Turkey’s possession of the Russian S-400 missile system. He also stressed the importance of strong democratic institutions, respect for rights of man and the rule of law for peace and prosperity.

Much of it is diplomatic niceties. What matters to Ankara is that the United States endorse this concept of “NATO ally”. Turkey wants more F-16s now and wants a blank check to buy Russia’s S-400 system. But Ankara also goes from embracing the United States to bashing the United States every week. It could be interpreted as chaos and instability, but threats and intimidation have a pattern and are part of Ankara’s tightly managed politics. Turkey threatens Western countries and then seems to want to meet with them as a way not only to play ‘good cop, bad cop’, but also to make Ankara look moderate. This is the pattern of behavior Iran has also adopted and Turkey is learning from how Iran gets concessions from the West.

On Syria, there is a rumor that Turkey wants to launch a new invasion of Kurdish territories. Turkey might demand joint patrols or areas around Kobane. This comes in the middle of the celebration of “Kobane Day” in areas where the SDF is present. This represents the heroic victory over ISIS in the Battle of Kobane from 2014 to 2015. In this desperate battle, the Kurds fought to hold the city while they were surrounded. It was like the Battle of Stalingrad in 1942. It was the culmination of ISIS and after Kobane the Kurds and later the SDF gained support from the United States and ultimately defeated ISIS in Raqqa.

Unfortunately for the SDF, it was the victories in places like Raqqa and Manbij that led Ankara to seek to relocate the Syrian fighters Ankara supported in Syria to fight the Kurds. Ankara’s goal has become a simple cynical compromise: to use the Syrian rebels to fight the Kurdish-led SDF and in doing so get the two independent movements in Syria to cancel each other out. With the partly Kurdish SDF fighting the Syrian National Army (SNA) supported mainly by Turkish Arabs, Turkey could negotiate deals with Russia and share the spoils.

Now there is rumor of another “trade” in Syria where Turkey will let the Russian-backed Syrian regime take some areas in Idlib and Turkey will take some areas near Tal Rifat, Manbij or Kobane. This would require some support from Moscow as Moscow controls the airspace in these areas. Turkey needs to be able to use airspace so that its drones and planes can launch attacks.

Turkey knows that the SNA is reluctant to sacrifice more lives in Syria. Turkey does not want to be seen selling the Syrians. However, he also needs a crisis to distract from the economic failure at home. He also wants to send a message to Biden that it is Turkey that controls the keys to stability in Syria. In short, it could be saying to Washington: give us F-16s or we’ll get you in trouble in Syria. Then he says to Moscow: We want to humiliate the US backed homeless, let’s do some operations to do it and we will give you a victory in Idlib.

In the end, Turkey wins when everyone guesses what it wants to do and when Russia and the United States have to compete for Ankara’s support. This means he wins when others worry about the outcome. This is why Turkey is leaking information to the media hinting at a new invasion and a new war because it wants to dominate and drive the narrative. He has done this before, causing chaos every month and a new crisis. Last month, he threatened to expel Western ambassadors for supporting detained human rights activists. It is the strategy of “crises per month”. Sometimes Turkey’s boasting and intimidation actually leads Ankara to launch a military attack. Other times, Turkey shakes its swords and then backs down. For example, Turkey often creates false crises with Greece and then collapses.

Ankara also has other issues to resolve. It sells drones to Ukraine, and reports say Ukraine recently used a Turkish drone. This could be a setback for Russian-backed groups in the Donbass which Ukraine considers separatists. Turkey could be in hot water with Moscow on drone sales. But Turkey could also hint at Moscow that it now has its fingers in Ukraine and the South Caucasus and could heat things up for Russia unless Moscow bowed to Ankara’s demands in Syria. Meanwhile, Turkey wants to say the same to France about Libya. It may not be a coincidence that open source online intelligence observers have signaled the resumption of movements of the leader of eastern Libya, Khalifa Haftar. The Libya Observer claimed in an article that Haftar “plane lands in Israel”. He pointed to an Israeli report by Itay Blumental that followed the plane. Nothing is known about the accuracy of these reports. What matters is that Haftar is in the news, Libya is in the news, and Turkey is making noise about Syria. All of this can be connected in a complex and roundabout way connecting the movements of Moscow, Turkey, the United States and other countries.