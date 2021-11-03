Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani seeks to block federal authorities from accessing search warrants





Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney for U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 7, 2020.

Rudy Giuliani, who served as personal attorney for former President Donald Trump, so far seeks to prevent prosecutors from seeing just three of the more than 2,000 content on some of the electronic devices confiscated from him in the framework. of a criminal investigation, a criminal record revealed Tuesday.

Giuliani says all three are protected by solicitor-client privilege, which would prevent them from being turned over to federal prosecutors, according to Barbara Jones, the so-called special master who adjudicates these claims.

“I reserve my decision on these three points,” Jones wrote in his case in Manhattan US District Court. “The remaining 2,223 items have been turned over to the government. “

The items were on seven of the 16 devices seized under search warrants executed in Giuliani’s Manhattan apartment and office in April. Jones examines the remaining nine devices, so Giuliani could end up claiming more privileges.

All of the items reviewed so far were created on or after January 1, 2018, according to Jones.

Jones wrote that she assigned “additional documents for review” to Giuliani’s attorneys, and expects them to tell her by Friday what additional material they claim to be protected.

“This is a tedious but very important process that we all go through, and we strive to meet Judge Jones’ schedule,” Giuliani’s attorney Arthur Aidala told CNBC.

Giuliani is a former mayor of New York. He was also the top federal prosecutor in the same office currently investigating him.

Investigators are known to investigate Giuliani’s connections in Ukraine, where he had worked to unearth politically damaging documents about Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Trump was impeached in the House in 2019 over articles of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress related to his own efforts to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelinsky to announce an inquiry into the Bidens.

Joe Biden, who at the time was the Democratic frontrunner in the 2020 presidential race, beat Trump last year.

Giuliani’s attorney, Robert Costello, said the search warrants were linked to allegations that Giuliani had not registered as a foreign agent, the Associated Press reported.

At the same time they searched Giuliani’s location, investigators also executed a search warrant at the home of Victoria Toensing, a Republican lawyer and Giuliani associate, in the Washington area.

Toensing represented Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash who is the subject of an indictment in the United States

In May, U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken appointed Jones to review documents related to Giuliani, Toensing and Firtash for possible privilege claims before the items were turned over to prosecutors.

Jones in his case on Tuesday said prosecutors provided material seized from a device seized in Toensing.

“Mr. Firtash’s attorney will review the seized documents relating to Mr. Firtash’s representation by Ms. Toensing,” Jones wrote.

Jones also said she would speak to Toensing’s attorneys to determine if they plan to examine the material remaining on the device for inside information.

In 2018, Jones was appointed as a special master to sift through documents seized from Michael Cohen, who at the time was Trump’s personal lawyer.

She found that few of these documents could benefit from a privilege of review by the prosecution.

Later that year, Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress, financial crimes and facilitating hidden money payments to two women who claim to have had sex with Trump.

Before entering prison, Cohen testified before the House Oversight Committee that Trump was a racist and accused him of a series of wrongdoing.

