Turkey to deport seven Syrians filmed ‘provocatively’ eating bananas





ISTANBUL, Turkey – Turkey has announced the arrest and planned deportation of seven Syrian migrants following social media posts showing them eating bananas. The national migration service said on Thursday that the messages were "provocative" because they mocked the economic hardship faced by many Turks. The service said the seven people had been arrested and would be returned to Syria. The incident highlights the rise of anti-migrant sentiment in Turkey during a new wave of economic turmoil that has seen rising inflation and a fall in the value of the lira. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey is now home to five million refugees and migrants, most of them from war-torn Syria.

The banana scandal began when a video went viral earlier this week showing a man in Istanbul yelling at a young Syrian woman and accusing migrants of "having an easier life than us". "I can't eat bananas and you buy them by the kilo in the market," the man said as an angry crowd gathered around the woman. Some Syrians in Turkey responded by launching an anti-discrimination protest movement in which they posted videos showing them eating bananas. 11 Syrians arrested and seven to be deported by Turkey for 'provocatively' eating bananas in social media posts after storm erupted over video of Turkish man complaining Syrian refugees could to afford "kilos of bananas", when he could not afford them. pic.twitter.com/OOwkcbL1CG – Kazhin Anwar (nAnwarKazhin) 28 October 2021 The altercation came two months after a mob of men raided Syrian migrant shops in the capital Ankara. This violence was sparked by a street fight in which a Syrian migrant allegedly stabbed a Turk to death.

