Top GOP donor urges Donald Trump to reverse Nevada endorsement





A major Nevada GOP donor urges former President Donald Trump to change his endorsement in the Republican State Senate primary, highlighting the split between Trump and Republicans at the state level in some of the 2022 battlefields.

Don Ahern, an equipment rental mogul, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he hopes Trump ends up backing military veteran Sam Brown against former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, the alleged favorite and favorite of the DC establishment.

I love Donald Trump and believe that once he understands the strength of Sam Brown and the weakness of Adam Laxalt, I hope he changes his support there, said Ahern, a prominent supporter of Trump and GOP donor, in the newspaper last week.

Ahern has emerged as one of Nevada GOP’s top players following the death of businessman Sheldon Adelsons earlier this year and allegations of sexual misconduct brought against casino mogul Steve Wynn, who has since kept a low profile. that he left his company in 2018.

His remarks show how an endorsement of Trump, whose post-presidency king status in GOP contests is still pending, does not guarantee to clear a main field or even deter other Trump-aligned GOP challengers.

This is especially true in Nevada, a battleground that appears more favorable to Republicans and where the party believes it has a decent chance to oust Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto for control of the upper house in the next election. Republicans only need one seat to regain the majority.

With New Hampshire where Gov. Chris Sununu is a possible recruit on the GOP side to challenge Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan Nevada is a prime target for Republicans midway through, as well as states like Arizona and Georgia that Biden ripped off Trump in 2020.

Trump has backed candidates in Pennsylvania and Georgia, and like Laxalt in Nevada, his choices are among the first. But each comes with baggage some Republicans fear will lose their chances of reclaiming the Senate: Army veteran Sean Parnell in Pennsylvania and former NFL star Herschel Walker in Georgia both face allegations of violence. domesticated.

In Arizona, Trump disagrees with the top frontrunner to take on Democratic Senator Mark Kelly, Attorney General Mark Brnovich, with whom he clashed over the state’s controversial election audit.

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt is Trump’s choice for the Nevada Senate.

Ronda Churchhill / AFP via Getty Images

A former statewide public servant and grandson of the late Governor and Senator of Nevada, Paul Laxalt, Adam Laxalt was considered a top recruit when he entered the race in mid-August, earning quickly the support of the former president and senatorial minority leader Mitch. McConnell (R-Ky.). Laxalt’s father is also the late New Mexico Senator Pete Domenici.

But Republicans are also concerned that Laxalt, who lost the race for governors in 2018, will discourage moderate and independent voters in a general election. In his launch video, Laxalt portrayed the race as a battle against the radical left and awakened business, buzzwords that amplify the right.

I hear this everyday that DC Republicans like Adam Laxalt better than Nevada Republicans like Adam Laxalt, said a longtime Nevada GOP strategist.

After the 2020 election, Laxalt became one of the main voices in the GOP promoting the false conspiracy theories of electoral fraud adopted by Trump, and he has already hinted that he may challenge the election result in 2022. In His endorsement, Trump said Laxalt, his campaign co-chair in the state, fought valiantly against voter fraud, which took place in Nevada. (There is no evidence of fraud tainting the 2020 Nevada election.)

Earlier this month, Laxalt was in the awkward position of being called as a prosecution witness in the federal bribery trial of Lev Parnas, an orbiting Trump business associate convicted in the same legal process for channeling money from a Russian national to American political campaigns. Laxalt told prosecutors he solicited money from Parnas for his gubernatorial campaign, before becoming suspicious and returning the money. Democrats took to the episode in an attempt to link Laxalt to corruption.

Laxalt is Trump’s main lackey in Nevada. He has led the effort to overturn the election, continues to spread the big lie and supports Trump’s job-cutting policies, Nevada Democratic Victory spokesman Andy Orellana said in a statement.

Adam Laxalt is opposed to retired Army Captain Sam Brown, who suffered burns to much of his body in an IED explosion.

Lee Craker / US Department of Defense

Despite the crowded field, Aherns’ choice, retired Army Captain Sam Brown, became his main opponent. New to Nevada politics, Brown drew attention for a strong opening fundraiser that nearly rivaled Laxalts. His story is also notable: Brown received a purple heart after an IED explosion while deployed to Afghanistan left him with third-degree burns to 30% of his body. He lost a race for the Texas House before moving to Nevada.

Republicans in the Aherns Circle say Brown has a better chance against Cortez Masto in a general election clash. They also note that Ahern deteriorated on Laxalt long before that race in 2018, when Laxalt backed a candidate for lieutenant governor who backed a trade tax that Ahern strongly opposed.

The establishment thinks that because Laxalt can raise a shipment of cash and has huge DC connections … he must be seen as the frontrunner, said Chuck Muth, a GOP activist who advises Ahern on a candidate for the election. state level PAC. [Brown] was a big question mark as a first-time candidate. But her third-quarter post, raising over $ 1 million as a Complete Unknown, never ran until it caught the attention of many. Well see if he can make it a primary victory next year.

Despite pressure from his Nevada ally, Trump did not hesitate to support Laxalt in a statement to the Review-Journal.

I have known Adam Laxalt for a long time and I support him 100%, Trump said.

Contest winner Sharelle Mendenhall and health care director William Hockstedler are also present on the GOP side.

Cortez Masto made history in 2016 as the first Latina elected to the Senate, and she is from a state where recent population growth has been fueled by Latino and non-white populations.

Biden won Nevada by around 2 percentage points in 2020, the same margin as Hillary Clinton and Cortez Masto four years earlier. Biden also won a majority of Latino voters, but exit polls showed Trump was able to withdraw some Latino support from Democrats, leaving Republicans an opening but without a consensus candidate.

That’s what a lot of people in Nevada are really focused on in both the Senate race and the gubernatorial race, Muth said. Not necessarily who is the more conservative candidate, but which candidate has the best chance of winning.

