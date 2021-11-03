Appreciation from Queen Maxima, President Joko Widodo at the Glasgow COP26 summit, Gojek-Gogoro

Suara.com – President Joko Widodo, Ratu Maxima, Gojek, Gogoro, Honda RSX-150, Glasgow COP26 Summit, electric cars and climate change strong points of the five articles recommended by the automotive chain Suara.com today.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo recently attended the COP26 summit or summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Annual event on climate change management, the Head of State of the Republic of Indonesia, in one of his presentations, talked about the ecosystem of the electric car to reduce carbon levels in the air .

The same is also being applied in the country, one of which is the collaboration between Gojek and Gogoro to strengthen the commitment to reduce air pollution caused by motor vehicles.

The result is a trial use of the Gogoro Smartscooter for driver-partners. Coupled with the location of the battery swap or replacement of electric motorcycle batteries, it is hoped that Gojek will be free from the use of petroleum fuel.

Meanwhile, there is also a discussion of five things or five issues that will be encountered when using an electric car. One is to charge the battery at a replacement location. For consumers or potential customers, they want to make sure their vehicles keep running until they find a public electric vehicle charging station or SPKLU.

Then Queen Maxima of the Netherlands thanked Gojek. In addition to being diligent in getting clients from one point to another using motor vehicles, the company is considered to have been successful in recruiting micro, small and medium enterprises or MSMEs.

And finally, the Honda RSX-150 which is ready to appear as a competitor of the Yamaha MX-King. This motorcycle was circulated in the neighboring country.

Take advantage of the five articles recommended by the automotive chain Suara.com

1. During the COP26 summit in Glasgow, President Joko Widodo mentioned the development of the ecosystem of electric vehicles

President Joko Widodo at the G20 summit

The steps taken by Indonesia to continue to develop the electric car ecosystem and the construction of the largest solar power plant in Southeast Asia are part of our country’s commitment to face the challenges of change. climate.

This was conveyed by President Joko Widodo during the Climate Change Conference (COP26) at the Scottish Event Campus, Glasgow, Scotland on Monday (1/11/2021) local time.

2. Gojek Ride Haiing Company helps MSMEs, Ratu Maxima gives appreciation

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands on a visit to Germany, before boarding a Mercedes-Benz S600 state vehicle greeting people at the memorial site of war victims and dictators in Neue Wache, Berlin, Germany (7/7/2021) [AFP/POOL/Christoph Soeder].

Her Majesty the Queen of the Netherlands, Maxima Zorreguieta Cerruti, in her capacity as Special Advocate of the United Nations Secretary-General for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA) and Honorary Protector of the G20 Global Partnership for Inclusive Finance (GPFI ) expressed gratitude to Gojek, an Indonesian rideshare and tech company at the G20 summit in Rome, Italy.

Quoted by the press agency Between In a press release, Ratu Maxima said that Gojek is an inspiring example to generate micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) using the digital ecosystem.

3.5 most common problems that occur in electric cars

Rivian R1T, the flagship electric truck from Rivian Automotive. Cruising range or the distance that can be traveled on a single charge of an electric car battery is a question for consumers [Rivian via ANTARA].

The use of electric cars is increasingly popular and has its own place in the community. No one doubts that electric or electric cars will be a foolproof solution for environmentally friendly vehicles.

Using electric power, electric cars are proven to be able to deliver efficiency, performance and very low exhaust emissions.

4. Test phase, 250 Gogoro Smartscooter units ready for operation in the capital

Gogoro – Gojek strategic partnership [Gojek].

Gojek (GoTo) and Gogoro officially announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of two-wheeled electric vehicles in Indonesia, both also working with Pertamina.

Particularly in the battery exchange pilot program and the test of the Gogoro Smartscooter vehicle in Jakarta.

5. Honda launches the Duck motorcycle with a nice appearance, ready to compete with Yamaha MX-King

Honda RSX-150, a competitor of Yamaha MX-King (Greatbiker)

Honda is constantly launching new products. This time the manufacturer with the flapping wing logo presents a motorcycle with a beautiful appearance.

Greatbiker report, the engine is named Honda RSX-150. This motorcycle has just been released in neighboring Malaysia.

