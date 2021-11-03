COP26: Boris Johnson faces backlash for not wearing a mask while sitting next to Sir David Attenborough | Politics News

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing backlash after being pictured wearing no face covering as he sat next to 95-year-old broadcaster Sir David Attenborough at COP26.

Some photos also show Mr Johnson sitting without a mask next to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, 72, at the opening of the crucial climate summit Monday.

Although Mr Johnson wears a mask in other photos taken at the same event.

Shadow Trade Minister Bill Esterson tweeted: “Boris Johnson chose not to wear a mask sitting next to David Attenborough at # COP26 Attenborough is 95 years old and at very high risk of COVID.

“Wearing a mask protects other people, but Johnson couldn’t care less about protecting Attenborough from COVID. Johnson says it all.”

Labor MP Anna McMorrin also tweeted: ‘It’s one thing to show how little you care, but another [to] sit next to David Attenborough, 95, and do NOT wear a MASK. “

Johnson and other senior Tories have come under fire for do not wear face masks in the House of Commons in recent weeks, despite a high number of COVID cases in the UK.

Asked about the controversy by CNN, Mr Johnson inflated his response before saying: “I have worn masks in confined spaces with people I don’t normally talk to … it’s up to people to judge whether they are a reasonable distance from someone … that’s the approach we take. “

A Downing Street spokesperson told the Daily Mirror: “The Prime Minister has adhered to COVID guidelines at the COP throughout.

“As you know, participants and delegates are not required to wear face masks when seated as directed and he will continue to abide by all applicable rules while in Glasgow.”

Earlier, Mr Johnson said he was “cautiously optimistic” about the prospects for a deal to curb global warming during the talks.

On the second day of the COP26 summit, he welcomed a series of announcements from the gathered leaders on deforestation and emissions.

But he pointed out that there was Still a long way to go if they got an agreement that would keep alive the prospect set out in the Paris Agreement of restricting the global temperature to 1.5 ° C.

Ahead of the summit, Mr Johnson suggested humanity was 5-1 at halftime in the battle against climate change.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, he said: “We’ve gone back a goal, if not two, and I think we’re going to be able to carry this thing into overtime because there is no doubt that some progress was done.”

He added that even though “the doomsday clock is still ticking” they now had a bomb disposal team there and “they are starting to cut the threads – hopefully some of the good threads.”

