QAnon supporters gather in downtown Dallas awaiting the reappearance of JFK Jr.





Dozens of QAnon believers gathered in downtown Dallas on Tuesday afternoon in hopes of John F. Kennedy Jr. appearing, announcing Donald Trump’s reinstatement as president.

Supporters first gathered Monday night in downtown Dallas, and around 1 p.m. Tuesday there were several hundred people near Dealey Plaza, where President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963.

Kennedy’s son died in a plane crash in 1999 at the age of 38, but some supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory believe he spent the last 22 years in hiding. They believe John F. Kennedy Jr. will reappear in the plaza before midnight Tuesday, Newsweek reported.

Here at Dealey Plaza, where hundreds of QAnon supporters have gathered, expecting JFK Jr to reveal himself where his father was murdered. (JFK Jr. died in a plane crash in 1999.) pic.twitter.com/jssBXpf4iM

– Michael Williams (@michaeldamianw) November 2, 2021

A widely followed QAnon social media account article said that after Trump’s recovery as president, he would step down and JFK Jr. would become president. Then former national security adviser Michael Flynn would be appointed vice president and Trump would ultimately become King of Kings, according to Newsweek.

Experts who have followed QAnon since its inception said they were even surprised at how many people showed up in Dallas on Tuesday.

QAnon supporters gather along Elm Street at Dealey Plaza in downtown Dallas on November 2, 2021. The group believe John F. Kennedy Jr., who died in a plane crash in 1999, will return and will reinstate Donald Trump as president. (Elias Valverde II / The Dallas Morning News) (Elias Valverde II / Staff Photographer)

Frankly, I’m a little shocked at how many people have been involved in this, said Jared Holt, resident researcher at the Atlantic Councils Digital Forensic Research Lab, which studies domestic extremism. It was not a widespread belief, even among the followers of QAnon.

The QAnon conspiracy theory centers on allegiance to Trump, whose adherents believe will dismantle an obscure deep state, which they say includes leftist politicians and pedophile celebrities.

Law enforcement groups, including the FBI, have warned of the dangers of real-world violence by followers of the movement. QAnon believers were well represented during the January 6 uprising at the United States Capitol.

In 2019, a supporter of the movement allegedly gunned down a notorious deputy head of the Gambino crime family, an act the New York Times described as the most high-profile mob murder in decades. Earlier this year, a Californian said the conspiracy theory had led him to kill his two children, NPR reported.

QAnon is an umbrella group, in which different segments don’t always agree on ideologies, Holt said. He believes Tuesday’s event was born out of discussion channels obsessed with numerology.

Messages on those channels indicated that JFK Jr. would reveal himself on Tuesday, but Holt said he was unsure why believers decided he would choose Dallas, the site of his father’s death, of all places, for reveal themselves.

While it can be hard not to laugh at some of the more outlandish theories, Holt said that it is concerning that such a large group were able to rally in person.

If they’re willing to show up to the Grassy Knoll thinking JFK Jr. is coming back, it scares me to think about what happens when they get real power, he said.

JFK Jr. is a popular figure among QAnon conspiracy theorists. In 2019, some members believed he would return on July 4 as Trump’s vice president, Forbes reported. Another theory posits that JFK Jr. is Q, the anonymous frontman of the group, according to Forbes.

After a few hours of standing on the Grassy Knoll, waving to passing cars and reciting the pledge of allegiance, the crowd retreated from the heavy rains. Some said they expected a revelation Tuesday night at the Rolling Stones concert in Dallas. Others have vowed to return at midnight to Grassy Knoll, where they believe JFK Jr. will appear.

Micki Larson-Olson, who wore a QAnon-themed Captain America costume on Tuesday, said she not only believed JFK Jr. was alive, but also believed her father was never murdered and that the 104-year-old former president would appear to help lead the way. in a Trump-JFK Jr administration.

How will she react when the former president and his deceased son do not show up?

Well imagine something happened in the plan that made it unsafe, she said. If it doesn’t go down the way I think it is, it’s OK. Well imagine that now was not the right time.

