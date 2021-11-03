Will Pakistan’s Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Make a Difference in Climate Change?





Another pitfall is that without involving the local population and critically addressing the reasons people cut down forests, for example for firewood, projects are unlikely to work.

Back in Pakistan, the tree tsunami officials admit the challenges, but say they’ve met them. The project started with a modest billion trees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the electoral heart of Imran Khan’s ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. The authorities then opened it nationwide and increased the target tenfold.

Half of the trees will not be planted, but will come from the revitalization of existing forests, said Muhammad Ibrahim, deputy director of the project at the provincial forestry department. Authorities are persuading villages of the benefits of protecting their forests and appointing guards hired from residents to ensure trees are not felled.

Livestock grazing and the harvesting of grass for food are also stopped. This allows seedlings to establish and the forest to thicken and become denser. New trees are then planted around the existing forest as a buffer zone, he says. The idea is that when these trees reach a certain size, the inhabitants will be able to manage the forest in a sustainable way to take firewood. All but a tiny fraction of the trees planted will be native species, he says.

The intense pressure on Pakistan’s forest from the country’s insatiable desire for firewood is evident a two-hour drive over the Khyber Pass. Cautious rows of new trees were planted in sight of the Afghan border, but soldiers on guard said villagers often tried to cut them down. They are so poor and cannot afford to buy firewood, an officer explains.

