QAnon supporters thought famous dead JFK Jr. was going to show up in Texas today





There are plenty of reasons Donald Trump lost the last election, the main one being his disastrous handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which claimed more than 232,000 deaths as voters went to the polls ago. is one year old. But we were pretty sure another contributor was the fact that he had become even more of a fool than usual, to the point that he was on TV and suggesting that his political enemies were running a satanic pedophile cult. .

If you’ve blocked that out of your mind to make room for all the other crazy happenings that have taken place over the past year, here’s a little reminder. On October 15, 2020, after withdrawing from the second presidential debate, Trump sat down with NBC Savannah Guthrie for a live town hall. At one point, Guthrie said: Let me ask you a question about QAnon, referring to the far-right and incomprehensibly senseless conspiracy theory that a cabal of Democratic politicians, liberal Hollywood actors and senior government officials, who worship Satan, ruled a child. -a sex trafficking ring and at the same time a plot against Trump, which provided for a day of judgment in which thousands of cult members would be arrested. It’s this theory that Democrats are a satanic pedophile ring and that you are its savior, Guthrie said. Now can you just, once and for all, say that is absolutely not true and disown QAnon in its entirety?

I don’t know anything about QAnon, Trump said.

I just told you, Guthrie replied.

I know very little about it, insisted the then president. You told me, but what you tell me does not necessarily make it a fact. I hate to say that. I don’t know anything about it. I know they are very much against pedophilia, he added, contradicting his claim that he knew nothing about the group and also giving the impression that they were lawyers translating sex traffickers in court instead of marginal lunatics. They fight very hard. But I don’t know. I’ll tell you what I know. I know the antifa, and I know the radical left, and I know how violent and vicious they are. And I know how they burn towns run by Democrats, not Republicans.

Unfortunately for Trump and his Q supporters, he ultimately did not win the election. But this is a group that isn’t discouraged by the facts or anything, and it quickly came to the idea that Trump was going to be reinstated as president on August 13, 2021.

Again, this did not happen. So Q followers turned to another theory, which they were almost sure was hermetic: that (1) John F. Kennedy Jr., who died in a plane crash more than 20 years ago years, was going to appear in Texas today, and that (2) it was all going to be part of a larger story in which a man from a Democratic dynasty was going to show up on the 2024 ticket with Trump. Congratulations if you have followed all of this.

Rolling Stone explains in more detail:

QAnon’s true believers gathered in droves on Tuesday morning in anticipation of Camelot’s return, including John F. Kennedy, Jr., the lush-haired descendant and former editor of George who was killed in a plane crash in 1999. The crowds chose to meet at Dealey Plaza and lined up around the large white X which marks the spot where his father, John F. Kennedy, was murdered in 1963.

That John F. Kennedy, Jr. is about to return is a belief articulated by supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory, which postulates that Donald Trump is on the lookout to destroy a secret cabal of blood-drinking and child-trafficking members. of the liberal elite. Dozens of QAnon supporters began gathering on AT&T Discovery Plaza in downtown Dallas last night to commemorate the glorious return of JFK Jr. a man who, once again, it needs to be pointed out, was unsuccessful. converting oxygen to carbon dioxide for more than two decades.

Trump was reinstated as the 19th president called in a new vice president, JFK Junior, a prominent QAnon influencer with more than 250,000 subscribers wrote on the Telegram encrypted messaging app.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2021/11/donald-trump-qanon-jfk-jr-texas The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos