Biden’s approach to Turkey puts Washington on the water





Turkey’s slide towards authoritarian rule, support for jihadists and warming relations with Russia have been a source of bipartisan concern for much of the past decade. Under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership, Turkey has undermined its relations with the United States and the NATO force, obtained American sanctions for the purchase of the Russian surface-to-air missile system S-400 and has undermined its reputation as a Western democracy. The concern and negative attention towards Turkey is justified, but its continued behavior shows that American efforts have been insufficient. More must be done. Sadly, President Joe Biden’s approach to Turkey and the general laissez-faire outlook in the region are causing Washington to stall. In contrast, Congress is lucid and focused on threats emanating from Turkey. A bipartisan Senate majority signed a letter to President Biden earlier this year, urging him to confront President Erdogan over his nationwide crackdown on political opponents and civil society at large. This was followed by a bipartisan effort led by Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) And James Lankford (R-Okla.) Last month to to warn President Biden of the dire consequences associated with allowing President Erdogan to bring his political opposition to its knees ahead of Turkey’s 2023 general election. Congressional concerns about Turkey go far beyond anti-democratic policies. There are real threats to US national security interests that originate from Ankara. Turkey, as a bipartisan group of members of the House wrote this summer to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, “has destabilized several regions of the globe and threatens US interests, allies and partners” through its program of armed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The authors of the letter then wonder if Turkey is developing its drones with materials and technologies of American origin. Canada, for example, has stopped its exports of parts for Turkish drones. The Biden administration should follow suit and ensure that the US defense industrial base is not helping President Erdogan make his adventurism more lethal. The Biden administration should use the tools provided by Congress. It should target the Ankara drone sector, strongly condition any potential to sell American F-16s and take into account the advice Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez (DN.J.) to expand existing U.S. sanctions as punishment if Ankara goes ahead with a second round of S-400 deliveries. If the White House does not respond, the bipartisan and bicameral pressure on the administration will intensify, just as it did in 2020 when the Trump administration dragged its feet. To his credit, President Biden’s Treasury Department has done an admirable job in maintaining a flux designations that highlight Turkey as a permissive jurisdiction for a range of terrorist financing. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global financial integrity agency, announcement recently that Turkey was added to its “gray list” of nations for issues of terrorist financing, money laundering and corruption. The Biden administration should build on these actions by warning President Erdogan that if Turkey continues to serve as a key financial node for terrorism, it will go beyond its brutal application and take larger and targeted action against its industry. financially struggling, which Turkey can hardly afford. Former Senator Jeff Flake recently appeared before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for his nomination hearing to become United States Ambassador to Turkey. Flake was confirmed by the Senate on October 26, but his characterization of President Erdogan’s Turkey as “indispensable ally“raises concerns. His position is grossly outdated and perhaps at odds with President Biden, who sees President Erdogan for what he is …an “autocrat”. The indispensable allies do not behave like President Erdogan. Ankara’s antagonism far outweighs his pseudo-friendship. If the Biden administration is to improve relations with Turkey, Flake will need to recognize Turkey as it is today, not as he wants it, Congress will need to continue to push back on Turkey’s bad behavior and President Biden will have to take personal ownership of a strategy to deal with the threats and challenges presented by the so-called indispensable ally. Boris Zilberman is director of public policy and strategy at the United Christians for Israel Action Fund. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/bidens-approach-turkey-has-washington-treading-water-opinion-1644623 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos