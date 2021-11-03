Georgia Secretary of State: Trump “had no idea how elections worked”





Former President Trump Donald Trump McAuliffe and Youngkin hold last campaign rallies ahead of Virginia governor’s close race disjointed with Georgia’s top election administrator as he ticked off a host of debunked and fanciful conspiracy theories he blamed for his electoral defeat.

The man on the other end of that call in early January, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (right), details months of falsehood and disinformation perpetuated by the Trump campaign that led to their conversation in a new book published on Tuesday, Integrity Matters.

The book includes a roughly 40-page transcript of the call itself, which shows an increasingly agitated Trump grasping allegations that Raffensperger and his senior deputy routinely refute as the White House chief of staff then Mark Meadows, Mark MeadowsTrump seeks to block 770 pages of Jan 6 Panel documents: court records The subpoenas are a real concern for lawmakers facing the Jan 6 issues. state electoral votes.

President Biden’s administrationJoe BidenBiden targets methane emissions McConnell slams potential payments to families of separated migrants Poll: 50% of Republicans don’t believe their votes will be counted accurately MORE has become first Democratic presidential candidate since Bill ClintonWilliam (Bill) Jefferson Clinton, NASA Chief Bill The latest Nelson official to suggest UFOs have otherworldly origins Hypersonic Missile Defense is a job for Space Force Two’s strategies to save democracy and stop the rise authoritarianism

Guys, I need 11,000 votes. Give me a break, Trump told Raffensperger and Ryan Germany, the secretary of state’s attorney general, according to the transcript.

This repeated request for votes has shown me that President Trump really has no idea how elections work. The secretary of state’s office does not allocate any votes, writes Raffensperger in an annotation of the appeal.

At the time of the call in January, I wasn’t sure if he believed what he was saying. I wasn’t sure if he was trying to push a narrative, or was he just believing things that were fed to him? Raffensperger told The Hill in an interview. As a conservative Republican with a capital C, I’m disappointed like everyone else. But the hard and cold facts are that President Trump failed in the state of Georgia.

Trump said he was told ballots had been cast in the names of 5,000 dead; Raffenspergers’ post-election audit found that two people voted on behalf of deceased relatives. Trump alleged that 4,925 voters who lived in other states voted in Georgia; Raffensperger found 300 out-of-state voters. Trump accused Fulton County officials of shredding thousands of ballots; Raffensperger retorts that Cobb County officials shredded blank envelopes and no ballots.

I wanted to respond to him respectfully, but also to let him know unequivocally that what he just said was not supported by the facts, Raffensperger said. Every allegation that he made in this appeal and every allegation that his surrogates made, we have analyzed and they were not supported by the facts.

The months following the November election shined the uncomfortable and sometimes dangerous spotlight on Raffensperger and others, swept away by the cauldron of disinformation perpetuated by Trump supporters. An anonymous person sent Raffensperger’s wife a threatening text message. An election worker, whom Raffensperger does not name to protect what little privacy she has left, has been harassed by Trump supporters who mistakenly believed she had done wrongdoing.

Another man, Ron Raffensperger, was harassed by some who thought he was the secretary’s brother; Brad Raffensperger has no brother.

We are a nation of laws; we believe in the rule of law. We have a constitution. We have state laws, we have federal laws, Raffensperger said. For people to threaten my wife, daughter-in-law, our family, election officials, election officials in 75-80% of Trump counties in Georgia is absolutely excruciating behavior. If the parents and grandparents of these peoples saw what they were doing and said, I think they would take them all to the stake because that’s not how your mother raised you.

Raffensperger has backed some of the electoral law changes that took place in Georgia in the wake of the November election, measures Republicans say are meant to bolster security and reduce fraud, but which Democrats oppose are designed to curtail l ‘access to the ballot boxes.

Asked about the existence of widespread electoral fraud in the United States, Raffensperger replied: No, it is not.

Raffensperger, who is running for re-election next year, has remained a target for Trump and his cronies. He faces a challenge from Rep. Jody HiceJody Brownlow HiceRaffensperger calling for a bipartisan federal electoral reform commission. Democratic pensions could worsen a difficult year in the mid-term. in response.

I think what I’ve shown is that when you have more courage and integrity to do what’s right to stay in the gap, people know I fought hard to make it so. that we have fair and fair elections and that we keep these accessibility and security safeguards in place, Raffensperger said. What I work to manage on my own every day. So I can look at myself in the mirror, I can look at my wife, look at my children, my grandchildren, and know that I have done the right thing. I did what was right. I did what was noble. And that keeps me busy.

Raffensperger declined to say whether he thought Trump was morally fit to be president. Instead, he said, he is happy to have been responsible for organizing the elections in Georgia.

I guess you could say that God put me in this time that He knew I would have the courage and conviction to do the right thing. And I’m very grateful that I did, he said. Because it was the right thing to do, because it was based on the facts, it was based on the law, it was based on the Constitution.

