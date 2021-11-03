QAnon Believers Claim JFK Jr. ‘Will Reappear’ in Dallas, President Donald Trump Says





QAnon supporters have gathered in Dallas, Texas where they believe John F. Kennedy Jr. will reappear and announce Donald Trump as president.

A large crowd of QAnon believers descended on the AT&T Discovery Plaza on Monday, ahead of the late JFK Jr.’s supposed return before midnight today.

Daily Beast contributor Steven Monacelli shared several photos showing crowds of dozens of people, some wearing T-shirts that read “Trump: JFK Jr. 2024”.

Conspiracy supporters have gathered in Dallas ahead of an event on Wednesday, where they believe JFK Jr. will make an announcement at Dealey Plaza.

Dealey Plaza is where President John F. Kennedy was assassinated by Lee Harvey Oswald on November 22, 1963.

Newsweek saw numerous QAnon subscriber accounts where users posted photos of themselves in the plaza or on their way to Texas ahead of the mass rally.

Anyone who shared any posts included phrases or mentioned traditions widely known among members of the QAnon conspiracy movement.

Conspirators also believe the clocks will move back one hour, people will adopt the Julian calendar, and the date will roll back to October 20.

There is currently a large crowd of what appear to be QAnon believers at the AT&T Discovery Plaza in downtown Dallas. A popular theory from QAnon recently is that JFK Jr. of the Kennedy family will make a big announcement at Dealey Plaza by the grassy mound sometime tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/8L0Lw09wH7

– steven monacelli (@stevanzetti) November 2, 2021

The QAnon plot, which originated in online message boards, argues that an elite global cabal of satanic pedophiles is engaged in massive child sex trafficking and that, one way or another, former President Donald Trump will denounce this group and order the arrest and sentencing of its members to death.

Aspects of the QAnon tradition “reflect long-standing anti-Semitic tropes,” according to the Anti-Defamation League.

This parallel can be seen with the blood libel trope where it has been mistakenly believed for centuries that Christian children were sacrificed by Jews for ritual purposes.

But there is a section of the QAnon conspiracy movement that has also clung to the belief that John F. Kennedy Jr. will reveal he did not die in a plane crash in 1999 and help usher in a new one. period of American prosperity.

The far-fetched theory posits that JFK Jr. has been in hiding for more than two decades and would return as Trump’s vice president.

A popular QAnon Telegram account with more than 100,000 subscribers echoed the plot in an article published on Monday and said Trump would be reinstated as president and JFK Jr. would be named his vice president.

The post went on to claim that Trump would then step down, meaning JFK Jr. would become president and name Michael Flynn as his vice president.

He continued to promote a messianic narrative, with the post adding that Trump would “very likely” become King of Kings, without specifying what that would entail.

JFK Jr. is a popular figure among QAnon subscribers and several accounts using his name and photos have amassed tens of thousands of Telegram subscribers.

At least two accounts seen by Newsweek, with over 140,000 combined subscribers, encourage users to buy “Trump Coin,” which they say will skyrocket.

But, the belief that JFK Jr. will return is too remote for other followers of the QAnon conspiracy movement.

John Sabal, who hosted the QAnon For God & Country: Patriot Double Down convention in October, said the belief that JFK Jr. would return made the conspiracy movement “absolutely crazy.”

Sharing the prophetic-style message from the aforementioned popular Telegram account, Sabal added, “Here is another example of new-age blasphemous hot waste propaganda that is currently in circulation.

“None of this is of our true movement or has ever been mentioned in a single drop. Never. There is only one King of Kings and that is our Lord and Savior Yeshua / Jesus- Christ. It couldn’t be more wrong. “

In another post, shared today, Sabal implored QAnon subscribers to spread their message at public meetings and added, “JFK J. dead or alive will not help us. Get involved in your community, attend every meeting, make your voice heard ppl help [people] to wake up. Be nice to that. “

Newsweek has contacted the City of Dallas and the Dallas Police Department for comment.

Since rising to prominence four years ago, the QAnon conspiracy movement has been replete with predictions that haven’t come true.

Among the most popular unsuccessful predictions was the claim that Hillary Clinton would be arrested, which dates back to 2017.

Another was that members of the elite child abuse cabal would be arrested and executed on Trump’s orders in an event known as “The Storm.”

The “storm” was referred to with great fanfare by Hollywood actor Jim Caviezel when he spoke at the For God & Country: Patriot Double Down convention in October.

JFK Jr. is a popular figure in the QAnon lore and has been predicted to reveal himself on numerous occasions. JFK Jr. died in a plane crash in 1999. Getty



