PM Imran to unveil historic emergency plan tomorrow: Fawad





Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce tomorrow a “historic” mega relief plan amid rising inflation and food prices in the country, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday.

He said this at a press conference in Islamabad after the federal cabinet meeting chaired by the prime minister.

“The Prime Minister will address the nation tomorrow (Wednesday) to give it confidence on the economic situation which prevails in the country”, he declared.

As part of the government PTI Ehsaas poverty reduction program, the Prime Minister will unveil a “mega relief plan”, which will benefit approximately 53% of the country’s population, he said.

Responding to a question, Fawad criticized the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government in Sindh, saying it needed to improve its governance and administrative problems instead of organizing rallies against the federal government.

The Information Minister blamed the Sindh government for the increase in flour prices, saying the provincial government has delayed the outflow of wheat.

Read also: Inflation jumps 9.2% in October

“Next time I will ask Bilawal [PPP chairman] to organize protests in front of CM House in Karachi to determine who is responsible for inflation, ”he added.

Speaking on the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) issue, Fawad said details of the deal with the religious party had not yet been presented to the federal cabinet.

“Details of the TLP deal were not discussed at the cabinet meeting and only Shah Mahmood Qureshi [foreign minister] can comment on this matter, ”he said.

The government announced last Sunday that an agreement had been reached with the TLP after about two weeks of clashes that left at least seven police dead and dozens injured on both sides.

The announcement was made at a press conference in Islamabad where Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan, the eminent cleric Mufti Muneebur Rehman as well as members of TLP Mufti Ghulam Abbas Faizi and Mufti Mohammad Ameer were present.

Earlier today, Punjab police released at least 1,000 TLP workers who were detained under the maintenance of public order (MPO) during religious party protests.

The workers’ release came two days after the government signed a deal with the TLP after more than a week of violent protests.

Police said supporters who had been held up in cases would be released by the courts after completing legal formalities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2327489/pm-imran-to-unveil-historic-relief-package-tomorrow-fawad The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos