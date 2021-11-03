Jokowi, Biden urge Burmese military to restore democracy

Glasgow. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and his US counterpart Joe Biden called on the Burmese military to end violence and restore democracy when the two leaders met at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow Monday.

“We exchanged ideas for about an hour on various international issues of pandemic, climate change, democracy, Myanmar to Afghanistan,” Jokowi tweeted Tuesday.

Although he did not give details of the closed-door meeting, the United States Embassy said in a statement that the two leaders “expressed concern about the coup in Burma and agreed that the Burmese army must stop violence, release all political prisoners and provide for a speedy return to democracy, ”referring to Myanmar by its old name.

“President Biden has expressed his support for ASEAN’s efforts to hold the Burmese military accountable to the ASEAN five-point consensus,” he added.

The day before, the American government had condemned reports according to which the Burmese security forces “have set fire to and destroyed more than 100 residences as well as Christian churches”.

“We condemn these brutal actions of the Burmese regime against the people, their homes and places of worship, which expose the regime’s total disregard for the life and well-being of the Burmese people,” the State Department said. American.

“These heinous attacks underscore the urgent need for the international community to hold the Burmese military to account and take action to prevent gross violations and human rights abuses, including by preventing the transfer of weapons to the military. .

Indonesia, the largest country in Southeast Asia, has agreed to exclude Myanmar’s military leaders from high-level meetings of the Asean regional grouping – which includes ten countries in the region – until the Myanmar “restores its democracy through an inclusive process”.

Myanmar has been in the spotlight since the military took power in February and ousted democratically elected leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi.

As part of the Indonesian initiative, ASEAN initiated diplomatic demarches with the Burmese army, and in April the two sides reached a five-point consensus, including an immediate cessation of violence; dialogue between all parties concerned for a peaceful solution; the appointment of an ASEAN special envoy to mediate the dialogue process; humanitarian aid; and access for the special envoy and delegation to meet with all relevant parties in Myanmar.

President Joko Widodo meets with his US counterpart Joe Biden in Glasgow on November 1, 2021 (Photo courtesy of the Presidential Press Bureau)

Bilateral links

During the meeting with Biden, Jokowi thanked the United States for cooperation and assistance in Indonesia’s response to Covid-19.

The Indonesian government has received 13.4 million doses of vaccines and 1,000 units of ventilation, therapeutic drugs and other medical equipment from the United States, according to Jokowi.

Indonesia wants to be part of global supply chains for medical equipment, he added.

“I also appreciate the US support for the Indonesian presidency of the G20,” Jokowi wrote.

Biden said he intends to continue his engagement with Jokowi as the two leaders work to deepen bilateral partnerships.

“Last week at the virtual ASEAN summit, G20 meeting, COP26, Indonesia and the United States worked together and we enjoyed it very much,” Biden said.

“Sir. Mr. President, Indonesia is a vital strategic partner for the United States. And your leadership in the Indo-Pacific is essential, and I look forward to a successful presidency of the G20 next year,” Biden told Jokowi.

“From the fight against the climate crisis to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic to maintaining the freedom of the seas, there is no global challenge today that does not benefit from the collaboration of the ‘Indonesia and the United States. “