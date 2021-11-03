Trump urges judge to slow investigators’ access to January 6 files





This Court should refuse to allow defendants to a naked political ploy and preserve the institution of the presidency, Binnall writes.

In his argument, Binnall falsely claimed that the FBI and the Senate had confirmed that there had been no coordinated effort, including in the White House, to overturn the January 6 election.

Reuters reported in August that the FBI had so far found little evidence that there was a larger plot beyond small pockets of militia, and Binnall cited the report, from four current and former officials of the law enforcement as proof of his claim. But the FBI did not confirm this finding, and the Jan. 6 committee explicitly rejected the claim.

But the FBI has made no such official finding, and lawmakers have insisted it did not.

We have received responses and briefings from the entities involved, and it has been made clear to us that reports of such a finding are without merit, the leaders of the Jan. 6 Committee, Representatives Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney said in a statement. release last month.

Binnall also cited a Senate committee report on security breaches as evidence the Senate agreed there was no conspiracy. But, the Senate committee that examined the security failure on Capitol Hill specifically focused its review on law enforcement agencies like the Capitol Police and the National Guard, refusing to extend its scope to include Trump’s activities. Members noted that they had left this part of the investigation to others.

Chutkan called a hearing on the case on Thursday. The National Archives filed their own brief, written by attorneys for the Department of Justice, detailing the documents Trump wants to hide from investigators. They include files taken from senior aides like former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former Councilor Stephen Miller and former lawyer Patrick Philbin. They also include drafts of speeches, as well as call and visitor logs.

Supporting the disclosure of the documents to Congress, Biden said he refused to assert Trump’s privilege due to the unprecedented nature of the attacks and questions about the White House’s involvement under Trump.

Binnall says many of these documents are precisely those intended to be protected from disclosure, and many are irrelevant to the House investigation or any potential legislation that may arise from it.

The documents at issue include legal documents, call logs, timetables and briefing material which are clearly privileged and irrelevant for the purposes of legislating regarding anti-terrorism laws, presidential transitions or any other legislation, he writes. . The Committee has never explained how the President’s calendar, call logs, legal documents, or other briefing materials will help them craft legislation to protect the United States or ensure a peaceful transfer. power.

The House, the National Archives and other experts on executive privilege have argued, however, that this argument fails because executive privilege only applies to the sitting president, who is responsible for making decisions intended to protect the office. . While a former President may have an interest in asserting a privilege over records, there is no supporting case law that would allow a former President to override his successor on such matters. It would create a shadow presidency, these experts say.

Binnall said those arguments ignored the need to protect frank advice given to presidents long after their tenure ended, otherwise they risked eroding frankness in future presidencies.

Of course, executive privilege is qualified, not absolute, he writes. Besides, no other privilege either. But the rights of former presidents are not as easily sidelined as the defendants claim.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/11/02/trump-executive-privilege-jan6-518637

