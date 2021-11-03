Pakistan opposition leader Bilawal vows to continue protesting until Imran Khan’s government is ousted





ISLAMABAD: Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, leader of the opposition party and chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), said his party’s campaign against rising prices, unemployment and poverty would continue until overthrow of the government of Imran Khan. Bilawal made the remarks during rallies of party workers on Monday in Sindh province, the Dawn newspaper reported. Pakistani opposition parties have staged protests in cities across the country to urge people to join forces to “overthrow” Imran Khan’s PTI government amid rising inflation. PPP workers, at the call of party chairman Bilawal, staged protests in Islamabad and Rawalpindi last week against rising poverty, unemployment and inflation. The workers of the PPP party launched slogans against the government of Imran Khan. The PPP chairman called last week’s protest campaign a success and said the second phase would be announced shortly. He said protests, rallies and demonstrations would continue until “the selected government is fired”. In addition, the Leader of the Opposition said people were unable to send their children to school and pay for medical care due to unprecedented price hikes. Bilawal also blamed Imran Khan’s government for failing to save the homes from demolition. “The masses are suffering because of imperfect economic policies and without government direction,” he said, quoted by Dawn. Last week, PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari criticized the Energy Minister for his comment that Pakistan is a cheap country in the region and said he didn’t care about the poor. In 38 months, people’s miseries have multiplied and they are struggling to make ends meet, ”said Dawn, quoting Bukhari. The increase in the price of vegetable ghee per kilo in Pakistan has been 27% consecutively over the past three years. The price of cooking oil has climbed 23%, sugar 22%, and pulse rate 21% since October 2018. The price of flour every year since 2018 has been 15%, according to Dawn. . of Pakistan has remained in double digits for the past two years, within a few months.

