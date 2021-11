Man faces daily fines for large ‘Trump Won’ and ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ banners outside his home

by: Jake Holter, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: Nov 2, 2021

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) A Florida landlord clashed with local county law enforcement officials over his huge political banners.

Marvin Peavy, of Seagrove Beach, hung two nearly three story Trump banners on his house, reading “Trump Won” and “Let’s Go Brandon.”

A banner affirms the lie that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election, a conspiracy theory put forward by hard-line and far-right supporters. The other banner is a coded expletive aimed at President Joe Biden.

He is now fined by Walton County code enforcement for each day he posts the banners, which he says violates his right to free speech.

“I’m here on the beach, and I have a lot of traffic, and people needed to see what I believe in,” Peavy said. “This is free speech, and I wanted everyone to know that I am a Republican and that I support Donald Trump.”

Peavy lives in the community of South Walton on the exclusive State Road 30A, which stretches 20 miles off the Florida Panhandle coast. At a hearing on the enforcement of the code last month, a compliance magistrate said the “Trump Won” banner violated the county’s land use code along 30A.

Peavy is fined $ 50 per day for each day the banner flies.

Many came to Peavy on Sunday afternoon to show their support.

“I had attended the code enforcement meeting when this was brought up, and I was quite shocked when they said they were going to fine him $ 50 a day for a banner that is on its private property, ”said Tabitha Howard.

Peavy first flew a full-scale Trump 2020 banner over his house last year, but took it down after President Biden was inaugurated. Walton County never took action against Peavy for this banner because it was in place during an active election cycle, which is permitted under local code.

The “Trump Won” banner increased in May this year, and Peavy has now doubled, hanging a “Let’s Go Brandon” banner on Saturday.

“People look up to people who stand up, and we have to start standing up,” said Bill Fletcher, chairman of the Republican Walton County executive committee. “He is the epitome of someone who will stand up for his First Amendment right.”

Walton County Code Compliance Officer Michael Lynch said the land use code preserved the visual structure of the peaceful beach vacation community and the banner content was irrelevant .

However, Peavy said he had no plans to remove the banners. He claimed people across the country had offered to pay the fines, including a woman from Louisiana who offered to pay for the next two years.

If the code compliance magistrate finds Peavy in breach again during the November 17 hearing, his fines will be due and will continue to accumulate each day the banners remain.

