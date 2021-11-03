Arrival of President Joko Widodo in Abu Dhabi – Niaga.Asia

JAKARTA.NIAGA.ASIA – After flying approximately 7.5 hours from Glasgow, Scotland, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) arrived in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (PEA) on Tuesday (02/11/2021).

The GIA-1 plane carrying the President touched down at the Presidential Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport at around 10:50 p.m. local time (WS) or Wednesday (03/11/2021) at 1:50 a.m. WIB.

After the complete stop of the plane, President Jokowi was greeted by the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the PEA Husin Bagis in the company of Ms. Farida Husin Bagis, the Minister of Energy of the PEA Suhail Al Mazroui and the Indonesian defense attaché. in Riyadh Brigadier General Erlangga under the steps of the plane.

Before leaving the airport, President Jokowi met with PEA Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazroui, accompanied by Indonesian Ambassador to PEA Husin Bagis in the Majlis Room.

Then President Jokowi and his entourage left Abu Dhabi International Airport, heading to the hotel where they were staying in Abu Dhabi, PEA.

The United Arab Emirates is the third country President Jokowi has visited in his string of overseas visits after Italy and Scotland.

In Abu Dhabi, President Jokowi will meet with Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ) and attend a business meeting with several PEA personalities and businessmen.

The activities of President Joko Widodo in Abu Dhabi are mainly aimed at strengthening cooperation, especially in the areas of trade and investment.

Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung also accompanied the President on the flight to Abu Dhabi.

Source: Cabinet Secretariat Public Relations

Publisher: Saud Rosadi

Label: BusinessEconomyInternational