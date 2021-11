Prime Minister Imran Khan should put nation’s confidence in TLP deal

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at an international conference on the future of Afghan refugees living in Pakistan, hosted by Pakistan and the United Nations Refugee Agency in Islamabad, Pakistan, February 17, 2020. Reuters / FilePM Imran Khan to speak to the nation on the current situation in the country. Prime Minister meets with coalition partners; takes them in confidence. He orders cabinet members not to talk about the outlawed TLP.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to make the nation confident tomorrow (Wednesday) on the secret deal the government has reached with the outlawed territory of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), sources told Geo News on Tuesday.

The prime minister is expected to speak to the nation about the current economic, security and political situation in the country, sources said.

Later in the day at a press conference in Islamabad, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the prime minister would also trust the nation on the government’s economic policies in his speech tomorrow.

The Information Minister said the prime minister would announce a package for the masses in the speech. A day earlier, Chaudhry had said Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon announce a “mega back-up plan” amid rising inflation.

This development comes after the government began implementing a secret deal signed with the outlawed party, as reports suggested that more than 800 supporters of the group had been released across Punjab under the agreement.

PM meets coalition partners

In a meeting with government coalition partners today, the prime minister, sources said, put lawmakers in confidence on the deal with the outlawed TLP.

From MQM-P, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Minister of Information and Technology Aminul Haque, and Federal Minister of Law Farogh Naseem attended the meeting, while Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed represented the Awami League, Minister of Interprovincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza represented GDA, Federal Minister of Water Resources, Moonis Elahi, represented PML-Q.

The meeting participants deliberated on convening a joint session of parliament. Coalition partners also assured the prime minister they would be on the same page on important national issues, sources said.

“Only the steering committee to ignore the TLP issue”

Separately, during a cabinet meeting earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered members of the federal cabinet to refrain from talking about the outlawed TLP, sources told Geo News.

The prime minister’s instructions came at a federal cabinet meeting, where he told members that a steering committee had been formed to deal with the outlawed group and that only the committee would monitor the matter.

The Prime Minister asked members of the cabinet to support Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry and Federal Minister of Railways Azam Swati.

He told them to visit the electoral commission with the ministers when they were summoned by the body.

Chaudhry and Swati had previously made serious allegations against the constitutional body, following which the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) notified the two federal ministers.

Senator seeks to discuss TLP deal

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUIP) Senator Kamran Murtaza presented a motion in the Senate, asking the government to hand over the matter to Parliament.

In the motion, the senator said there should be a discussion of the government’s deal with the banned TLP, as he researches the terms of the deal.

“The government concludes agreements but does not implement them […] and because of the non-application, it is the people who pay the weight, “said the senator.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/379786-pm-imran-khan-expected-to-take-nation-into-confidence-on-deal-with-tlp The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos