Trump urges voters to run for Glenn Youngkin in Virginia government election





Former President Donald Trump implored his supporters in Virginia during a rally Monday night to run for Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin – saying Tuesday’s election was their chance “to send a very strong message “to the Democrats before the mid-terms of next year.

“Tomorrow I would like to ask everyone to come out and vote for Glenn Youngkin,” Trump said during the “tele-rally,” according to Fox News. “He’s a fantastic guy.”

“This is your chance to break the stranglehold on the radical left it has over the Commonwealth,” added the 45th President. “You can send a very strong message to Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, AOC plus three. You need to send a message to this really corrupt media.

Trump also threw a few punches at Youngkin’s Democratic opponent, Terry McAuliffe, who served as governor of Virginia between 2014 and 2018.

“Very suspicious Terry McAuliffe, I know him very well,” he said. “He wasn’t a successful governor, he wasn’t a good governor, but he got worse. He made a corrupt deal with the radical left, the extremists who control the Democratic Party.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate former governor Terry McAuliffe gestures as he addresses supporters at a rally in Richmond, Virginia

Trump also warned Virginians that McAuliffe would “seek to massively raise your taxes,” was “low on crime” and “tear up your Second Amendment,” echoing his pre-election rhetoric of years past.

Youngkin did not attend the rally because he was traveling from Virginia Beach to the town of Leesburg, Loudoun County, for his last campaign rally.

Trump’s virtual appearance followed an emailed statement earlier Monday, in which he noted that Youngkin had “my full and complete approval for many months!”

“Everything is at stake in this election, and every MAGA voter should strongly support Glenn Youngkin,” Trump warned. “We need to earn more than the margin for fraud by flooding the polls of those who believe in America First. Please vote for Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday, he won’t let you down!

Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Iowa States Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa.

Youngkin managed to keep Trump at bay during the grueling campaign. He accepted the former president’s endorsement after winning the Republican nomination in May, but denied his claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen by Democrats, and strongly condemned the deadly riot of the January 6 by Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol.

McAuliffe and his allies, however, tried to tie Trump to Youngkin in an attempt to consolidate votes among the commuters who helped President Biden take Virginia by 10 percentage points last year.

On October 25, for example, Biden mentioned Trump’s name two dozen times in a 17-minute speech he gave at a rally for McAuliffe in Arlington, Virginia.

McAuliffe appeared to change course over the weekend, saying on Saturday the election was “not about Trump.”

“It’s just killing Trump that he’s not here, obviously,” McAuliffe told CNN. “I think Trump tries to play no matter what, Trump is always going to take the credit no matter what. Trump is very unpopular in this state. Everyone knows that. That’s probably why Youngkin doesn’t want him. I would love for him to come in. But you know it’s not about Trump.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin gestures as he addresses supporters at a rally in Chesterfield, Virginia

McAuliffe had returned to form at his own election vigil rally in Fairfax County, mistakenly claiming Youngkin was “making an event” with Trump.

While most polls and analysts predict Tuesday’s election result will likely be a tosup, polls have shown a big change in Youngkin’s leadership in recent weeks.

The FiveThirtyEight website poll average shows the Republican topping 1 percentage point on Monday night, while the RealClearPolitics poll average showed Youngkin up 1.7 percentage points.

