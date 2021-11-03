China claims COP26 organizers failed to provide video link for Xi’s speech

Amid intense speculation over Chinese President Xi Jinping’s absence from the COP26 summit in Glasgow, China claimed on Tuesday that conference organizers had not provided a video link for him to address meeting, prompting them to send a written statement instead.

Xi, who skipped the World Leaders’ Summit during the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Glasgow, sent a written statement highlighting China’s position on climate-related issues.

In his written statement to COP26, he called on all countries to take “stronger actions” to jointly address the climate challenge and proposed a three-pronged plan to achieve multilateral consensus, focusing on concrete actions. and by accelerating the green transition to reduce carbon emissions. .

When asked why he chose to send a written statement to the COP26 summit instead of speaking via video link, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday at the meeting. ‘a press conference that, if I understood correctly, the conference organizers had not provided the video link method. “.

Xi, 68, has not traveled outside of China since returning from his official visit to Myanmar in mid-January 2020, which is largely attributed to the coronavirus outbreak.

Instead, he addressed world events via video links. On October 30, he addressed the G20 summit in Rome via video link.

Besides Xi, Russian President Vladimir Putin also chose to skip the all-important global climate meeting, highlighting the emerging strategic rapprochement between China and Russia against the US-European alliance led by Biden.

Xi’s absence has also sparked speculation that he would like to avoid any closed-door negotiations regarding commitments on China’s carbon emissions targets.

The absence of the top Chinese leader, which is the biggest emitter of greenhouse gases after the United States, has sparked speculation about Beijing’s climate commitment amid official media that he is seeking to link climate cooperation to improving strained ties with the United States.

Ahead of the COP26 summit, China submitted its emissions reduction pledge, known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), to the United Nations last Thursday, which climate activists called modest and said. that it had not greatly improved China’s ambition.

The updated document includes Xi’s pledge last September that China will peak in carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve neutrality, also known as net-zero, by 2060.

Compared to China’s previous NDC, submitted in 2016, there are also higher commitments to cut emissions by 2030, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

The previous target to increase China’s share of non-fossil fuels in primary energy consumption has been raised from 20% to 25%.

China is also aiming to reduce carbon intensity, measured in emissions per unit of GDP, by 65% ​​from 2005 levels, an additional 5% increase from its 2016 commitment.

The country is also aiming to increase the volume of its forest stock by six billion cubic meters, up from its previous target of around 4.5 billion.

The installed wind and solar capacity will more than double, from 535 gigawatts last year to 1,200 GW by 2030, according to documents published on the website of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC ).

In his written speech to COP26, Xi said, “I hope all parties take stronger measures to jointly address the climate challenge and protect the planet, the common home for all of us,” he said. in his statement posted here.

The negative impacts of climate change have become increasingly evident, presenting a growing urgency for global action, he said.

Xi made a three-pronged proposal to address the climate challenge, including upholding multilateral consensus, focusing on concrete actions, and accelerating the green transition.

“When it comes to global challenges such as climate change, multilateralism is the right prescription,” Xi said.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and its Paris Agreement constitute the fundamental legal basis for international climate cooperation.

The parties must build on the existing consensus, increase mutual trust, intensify cooperation and work together to bring the COP26 in Glasgow to a successful conclusion, he said.

The parties must honor their commitments, set realistic goals and visions, and do their best according to national conditions to implement their climate action measures, Xi said.

He underscored the responsibility of developed countries in tackling climate change, saying they should not only do more themselves, but should also provide support to help developing countries do better.

He added that China will accelerate the green and low-carbon energy transition, vigorously develop renewable energies and plan and build large wind and photovoltaic power plants.

China, the world’s largest carbon emitter, recently released an action plan for peaking carbon dioxide by 2030, along with a document titled “Working Guidance For Carbon Dioxide Peaking And Carbon Neutrality In Full And Faithful Implementation Of The New Development Philosophy “.

(Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)