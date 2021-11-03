Morrison is not Trump, but Australia occupies a Trumpian place on the world stage





When his orange Donald Trump stepped into the White House in 2016, the hunt was soon on for Donald Trump everywhere.

There were real candidates like Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil, some for whom the nomination was a bit exaggerated, like Boris Johnson in the UK, and some for whom it was always ridiculous.

This latter group included Scott Morrison, who was only a Trumpian in the sense that his very existence put progressives in a sort of fury against the very meaning of history. There really was no place in the Westminster system to be a Trump – such a role and personality relies on the sovereign power of the presidency to project the notion of being an unmediated representative of the people.

And Morrison cultivated an image that receded towards the procedural center-right, of Tony Abbott’s “blue gonzo” schtick. Morrison’s – or Team Morrison’s – ability to come up with centrist slogans, such as “Australia’s Promise,” couldn’t be more different from Trump, and obviously, when Trump was on the world stage.

But Trump is gone, and the populist moment seems to be passing for now. Johnson, in pursuit of the 200-year-old Conservative Party’s rarely interrupted mission – to co-opt left-wing policies to create a One Nation party by merging them with right-wing principles – is busy creating green capitalism, or the appearance of such, in which the “animal spirits” of “human ingenuity” etc. solve all the problems of humanity in the usual way of the “free market”: that is, the state re-regulates the sectors of capital to allow massive windfall profits.

But Johnson, having had his day on the denial side, has now seen the sudden, rapid and historic shift in attitudes about climate change and understood – once again, “Boris Johnson got it” could mean his advisers got it; it’s probably been hours of yelling at the blonde bombshell site – and determined adopting it is essential to being the party of the nation.

Elsewhere, Macron has recovered from a rather difficult period of his presidency; the yellow vests have dispersed; no populist emerged in the recent German elections. Some policy consolidation has occurred. After having won gains such as Brexit, Macron’s abandonment of certain neoliberal “reforms”, and so on.

He cannot go much further, because his politics are always nostalgic: a return to high industrial capitalism, a pre-multicultural society with non-whites on the margins and a sense of working-class middle-class life – rather than the class life of knowledge being the center and engine of social existence.

Did anyone say longing for a lost world? Australia will be there! With another repackaging like “the Australian way”, Morrison once again shows his art. Everything about “the Australian way” is crap, a dodged ad campaign around the table, cheesy, a whiff of British technical magic, with the spirit of a margarine ad.

Morrison’s performance was, well, the peak of ScoMo, this ability to cut through obvious and exposed contradictions, and turn things back on his questioners and antagonists pretty quickly. Various commentators seem amazed by this, but it’s just the ad-man mode, the pitch meeting, the ability to light a dime.

In the pitch, your most important job is to sell yourself, not the idea you have, but you do it by selling that idea. The idea itself is a McGuffin, since everyone knows it will change beyond recognition into becoming. What matters is finding someone who can attach themselves to any piece of junk he made up and push it through any ridicule.

So, with Trump’s absence, a Trumpian slot machine opened on the world stage. Australia is a natural fit, as a capitalist colony of decultured extractive deadwater border settlers. But you can’t do Trump if you’re not Trump – that would sound ridiculous. So the ScoMo schtick – made on a global stage, but for home consumption – fits perfectly.

Morrison seems to be playing and has to play a double game, in which he communicates to a slice of voters at his home that, yes, he agrees that global warming is real, but also that he is not going to be pushed around by a bunch of strangers. on how to deal with it.

If he can do both of these things, it might be enough to persuade slices of voters in Higgins, in the coal country, in Bass, that he has done just enough of what they want to give him a pass and vote for him again as custodian of real estate values. Indeed, in the next election, he could well lose sharp Liberal seats and win Labor seats (of which there are more) for a result that has hardly changed overall in the figures of the main parties.

In the service of this, he seems to have developed a new political virtue, that of quarrel. It is the lightest of Trump-liteness. Trump growls, like a two dollar store goombah, an imitation of a badass. Morrison shears and snips. He makes his relationship with the press and the public seem more like the last innings of a tired marriage than a great cause. He’s a man who perpetually sounds like someone asking where the remote is; would you like to put it back where it lives. There is a traveling advertisement for a regular prostate exam. He … well, you understand the drift. He turned the essential gutting of the middle-aged family man into a superpower.

There are many men and women who will identify with his irritation and contempt for the great and the good of the world, as these great ones lecture him, which is why he talks about Australia. Even though he recognizes climate change, he makes himself the patron saint of the nation. As is most of us, the potential for returns is rich.

No, for the record, I don’t think this kind of approach was deliberate, planned, thought out in advance. It seems hopelessly tactical, reactive, improvised, as the contradictions of the time begin to eat away at the right – or at least, its preferred policy of austerity economy and authoritarian state. But tactics will get you through a time like this and save you from the illusion that having a strategy could make all the difference.

As we sneer, ridicule and moan at the absurdity and lack of seriousness of the Coalition’s response – the reluctant acquiescence, the document that is proverbially just a front and back cover attached to the ring – we have to remember again and again that by pretending to speak for the nation he does not need to speak to the nation. Just out loud in a dozen electorates that would give him the election and his 30-year era.

