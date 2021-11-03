TLP deal: Prime Minister Imran Khan to address nation on Wednesday





Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to address the nation on Wednesday (November 3rd) and put people in confidence about the deal signed with Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

The Prime Minister will speak about the economic, political and security situation in the country.

This development comes after the government and the TLP reached an agreement on Sunday. Details of the negotiations, which were said to be successful, have not yet been revealed.

Maulana Bashir Farooqi, who was part of the talks, said the deal would be revealed after ten days.

Alliance with TLP means isolation: Chaudhry

Earlier today, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the TLP would be “finished sooner than Sunni Tehreek,” a religious organization that has turned into a political party.

Religious extremist groups have the ability to use the crowd for violence, but their ability to move politics has always been limited. At one point, Sunni Tehreek was more violent than TLP, but that party will be over sooner. : //t.co/AusuOUS5Uz

– Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 2, 2021

“Religious extremist groups have the ability to use the crowd for violence, but their ability to move politics has always been limited,” he tweeted. “At one point Sunni Tehreek was more violent than TLP but done n dusted off this party will be over sooner, the alliance with such a party means [international] isolation, ”added the Minister.

Later that day, after the cabinet meeting, Chaudhry said TLP and its deal were not discussed in the deal.

TLP activists freed

At least 840 TLP activists have been released from prisons in Punjab, SAMAA TV reported on Tuesday.

They were detained in 15 districts after their arrest under the Law on Maintenance of Public Order (MPO), he said.

Several other TLP activists are expected to be released under the government-TLP deal.

However, those appointed to FIRs registered during TLP protests are not released at this time, sources said.

In statements to reporters, TLP leaders estimated the number of workers released at more than 1,000 and said more would be released later today.

Some of the TLP leaders, including Shafiq Amini and Zaheer ul Hassan, have also been released, TLP claims on social media.

A steering committee headed by Ali Muhammad Khan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, has been tasked with overseeing implementation.

Ali Mohammad Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser held a press conference in Islamabad with Mufti Munibur Rehman and TLP leaders on Sunday and announced the deal.

Imran Khan gathers his support

At a federal cabinet meeting today, heads of government discussed the deal signed with the TLP and other issues. It was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Leaders of the ruling coalition which includes the Mulsim League Quai-e-Azam (PMLQ), the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) were also invited to Islamabad.

On Monday, the prime minister held a meeting with leaders of the PTI central committee. He said he consented to the deal because he did not want the bloodshed in the country.

The prime minister said talks were the only way forward. However, he also said that PTI ministers and other senior party leaders showed a lack of unity, SAMAA’s Abbas Shabir reported.

The Prime Minister cited the example of the MQM, whose members, he said, were always seen united when he was an MP.

The Prime Minister also called on party leaders to prepare for the next local elections.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.samaa.tv/news/2021/11/govt-tlp-agreement/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos