Why 2024 will be * much * worse than 2020





2. Donald Trump is likely to be the Republican candidate.

3. If he loses (again), Donald Trump will say that the election was rigged and that it is a fraud.

4. The vast majority of Republican voters will believe it.

It is this last point that is, for me, the most frightening – and one that makes it clear that what happened in the wake of the 2020 election will look like a dress rehearsal for what is to come. 2024.

New Marist College poll for NPR and PBS shows how successful Trump was in selling the big lie (that the election was stolen) and sowing distrust and doubt among GOP voters about future election results .

Only 1 in 3 Republican say they will trust the 2024 results, even if their favorite candidate doesn’t win. (In contrast, 82% of Democrats and 68% of Independents say the same thing.)

While this figure is the most astonishing, it is far from the only poll figure that should be of concern as we look to the upcoming national elections.

To consider:

* Two-thirds of Republican respondents said they had little or no confidence that the elections were fair.

* When asked about the greatest threat to a fair election, 34% of Republicans said it was voter fraud while 29% cited “vote tampering by the opposing political party”.

* Three-quarters of Republicans say Trump continued to challenge the 2020 results because “mainly because he’s right there have been real cases of fraud that changed the results.”

There are probably two things worth noting here: 1) There is NO evidence of widespread electoral fraud, either nationally or in any swing state in 2020 and 2) There is NO evidence in any national election of widespread electoral fraud.

And yet, many Republicans believe not only that the 2020 election was fraudulent, but that future elections will be too – because, well, Donald Trump told them that was true.

“We need to earn more than the margin for fraud by flooding the polls of those who believe in America First,” Trump said of the Virginia governor’s race in a message to supporters Monday night.

This is a very bad thing – and decidedly dangerous. The fundamental principle at the heart of American democracy is that whether your favorite candidate wins or loses, you can have confidence that he represents the will of the majority of the public. That the election was conducted in a fair and transparent manner, and that the winner, you know, won.

A large majority of voters affiliated with one of the two main political parties in this country no longer believe in it. And, because their belief is not based on any real evidence, it is extremely difficult to see how they can be convinced that they are, in fact, completely wrong in their conclusions about the 2020 election and future elections.

Yes, there have always been voters losing in an election who claim that they – and their candidate – have been cheated. But the sheer number of Republicans now prepared to say this is surprising. And, as January 6 proved, believing that you are being cheated by faceless elites can lead directly to violence.

Add it all up and you have a potential nightmare scenario for 2024 in which Trump stirs up rumors of voter fraud among a Republican base that already thinks it risks being cheated by the victory. This kind of scenario directly endangers the peaceful transition of power that Americans have been proud of for centuries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/02/politics/2024-election-election-fraud-trump/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos