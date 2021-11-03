Boris Johnson downplays disagreement with France over Brexit fishing licenses





(Bloomberg) – Boris Johnson downplayed the importance of a disagreement between the UK and France over post-Brexit fishing licenses, calling the issue irrelevant to efforts to limit global warming. Bloomberg’s Most Read The conflict had threatened to eclipse Johnson’s world climate summit until French President Emmanuel Macron withdrew his threat to punish the UK for restricting French fishing boats’ access to UK waters, saying he would give negotiations more time to reach an agreement. Speaking to reporters in Glasgow, Scotland on Tuesday, Johnson said the UK’s stance on licensing had not changed, although officials have repeatedly said his government was seeking a consensual solution with the France. We are working very, very closely with our French friends and partners on the things that matter most to the people of the world, namely fighting climate change and reducing CO2 emissions, he replied when asked. asked about the permits and the fallout with France. In comparison to this extremely important question, the ones you mentioned are really unimportant. At the heart of the fishing tensions are 55 boats that want to fish in the waters around the British island of Jersey. France claims the UK has already broken the Brexit deal by refusing to grant them licenses. But the Jersey government, which makes its own licensing decision, says the boats don’t have enough evidence to prove they have fished the waters historically. Officials are discussing what kind of evidence is needed for French boats to qualify for licenses. Much now depends on the talks between the British Brexit Minister, David Frost, and the French Deputy Minister for European Affairs, Clément Beaune, Thursday in Paris. They are also expected to discuss another thorn in Britain’s relations with the European Union: the post-Brexit deals in Northern Ireland. The story continues France withdraws into Fish Row Brexit and gives more time to talks (2) As Johnson tries to cajole world leaders into spending more money to protect the planet and puts Britain at the forefront of global efforts to tackle global warming, he wants to prevent a dispute with France over fishing rights does not compromise these efforts. Bloomberg Businessweek Most Read 2021 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/boris-johnson-plays-down-rift-183159937.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos