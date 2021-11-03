PML-N, PPP rap govt for NAB Ord amendment – Journal





LAHORE: PML-N chairman Shehbaz Sharif said Prime Minister Imran Khan gave himself and his government an NRO through the amendment to the NAB ordinance.

IK gave himself and his government an NRO through the 3rd Amendment of the NAB Ordinance. If there was any doubt about how the NAB-Niazi link worked to victimize opposition parties, this amendment is a clear manifestation of a bad frame of mind, he said in Tuesday. a tweet.

Shehbaz further said that the new amendment to the NAB ordinance was pure political vendetta.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also said that the sole purpose of the NAB order was to target the PML-N.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said in a tweet: This is the third time in a month that the NAB ordinance has been changed directly by the ordinance factory, completely bypassing parliament.

Further criticizing Imran Khan’s government, Ms Rehman said: Make selective laws to protect their cronies (PTI) while the responsibility is reserved for political rivals of the opposition. Aik nahi doe Pakistan (not one but two Pakistan).

Senior PPP leader Farhatullah Babar said: Outgoing NAB chairman should have been removed from his post a long time ago. But the ordinance now to empower the president to remove the president smacks of maltrust …

On Monday, the federal government stripped the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) of powers to remove the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and authorized the president to do so through an amendment to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) for the third time in less than a month.

The National Liability (Third Amendment) Ordinance 2021 promulgated on October 31 is effective immediately and the changes are deemed to take effect from October 6, the date of enactment of the Second Amendment.

The reason for making the changes to the ordinance was to provide clarity, because after the Second Amendment a number of provisions were misinterpreted by different quarters, Legal Affairs Minister Dr Farogh told Dawn. Naseem.

The changes were made to the ordinance after seeking approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan at a meeting on October 27.

Posted in Dawn, le 3 November 2021

