PM Modi returns home after climate summit concludes

India has not only exceeded the Paris commitments, but has also set an ambitious agenda for the next 50 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday after participating in two days of intense talks with world leaders at the time. of the climate summit on the future of the planet. Mr Modi said this in a tweet as he returned home after concluding his five-day official visit to Rome and Glasgow, where he attended the G-20 Summit and the United Nations Conference on climate change COP26. Read also: CoP26 Summit | Prime Minister Modi highlights injustice towards developing countries Departure from Glasgow after two days of intense discussions on the future of our planet. India not only exceeded the Paris commitments, but also set an ambitious agenda for the next 50 years, Modi tweeted. It was wonderful to see a lot of old friends in person after a long time and to meet new ones. I am grateful to our host PM @BorisJohnson and also to the Scottish people for their warm hospitality in beautiful Glasgow, he said in another tweet. A large contingent of members of the Indian community dressed in colorful Indian outfits had gathered to bid him farewell. Modi played drums with members of the Indian community before leaving for India. Mr. Modi attended the summit of world leaders of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP-26) at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at the invitation of his British counterpart Boris Johnson. Read also: CoP26 Summit | Leaders pledge to cut methane and save forests The COP26 is held from October 31 to November 12 under the chairmanship of the United Kingdom, partner of Italy for the event. The The Prime Minister last participated in the COP-21 in Paris in 2015, when the Paris Agreement has been concluded and the implementation of which begins this year. Modi has held numerous bilateral meetings on the sidelines of COP-26, billed as one of the largest congregations of world leaders and experts in the fight against climate change. He arrived in Glasgow from Rome where he participated from October 30 to 31 in the 16th G-20 summit at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Italy has held the presidency of the G-20 since December last year. The G-20 is a leading global forum that brings together the world’s major economies. Its members represent more than 80% of world GDP, 75% of world trade and 60% of the planet’s population. Mr. Modi also held a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 summit. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA), India is expected to host the G-20 summit for the first time in 2023. This was the eighth G-20 summit that Mr. Modi was attending. The G-20 has become the world’s premier forum for international economic cooperation. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi also called Pope Francis at the Vatican during their very first one-on-one meeting. Modi invited the head of the Catholic Church to visit India.

