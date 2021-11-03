Joe Biden says Xi Jinping made ‘big mistake’ by skipping G20 and COP26

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that Chinese leader Xi Jinping made a “big mistake” by not attending the Glasgow climate and G20 summits, but said he hoped for talks to prevent conflict .

“The fact that China is understandably trying to assert a new role in the world as a world leader – doesn’t come up, come on,” Biden said at a press conference in Glasgow.

“It’s just a huge problem and they are gone. How do you do that and claim you can have any leadership?” Biden said, adding that the same was true of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“It was a big mistake, quite frankly, for China not to show up. The rest of the world looked at China and said ‘what value are they bringing? “” Biden said.

Xi, who is the world’s leading emitter of carbon emissions responsible for climate change, has not traveled outside of China since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020.

U.S. officials expected Xi to meet Biden for the first time as president at this weekend’s Group of 20 summit in Rome.

The two countries have said, however, that they will meet virtually by the end of the year. Biden said no date has been set.

Biden said he hoped their talks would bring more predictability to relations that have been beset by disputes on a myriad of fronts, including human rights and China’s growing assertiveness over Taiwan.

“I’ll be clear. It’s competition; there must be no conflict. There is no reason for there to be a conflict,” Biden said.

“I have also indicated to him – and I have no hesitation in saying this publicly – that we expect him to play by the rules of the road.”

