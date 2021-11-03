Politics
Joe Biden says Xi Jinping made ‘big mistake’ by skipping G20 and COP26
US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that Chinese leader Xi Jinping made a “big mistake” by not attending the Glasgow climate and G20 summits, but said he hoped for talks to prevent conflict .
“The fact that China is understandably trying to assert a new role in the world as a world leader – doesn’t come up, come on,” Biden said at a press conference in Glasgow.
“It’s just a huge problem and they are gone. How do you do that and claim you can have any leadership?” Biden said, adding that the same was true of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“It was a big mistake, quite frankly, for China not to show up. The rest of the world looked at China and said ‘what value are they bringing? “” Biden said.
Xi, who is the world’s leading emitter of carbon emissions responsible for climate change, has not traveled outside of China since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020.
U.S. officials expected Xi to meet Biden for the first time as president at this weekend’s Group of 20 summit in Rome.
The two countries have said, however, that they will meet virtually by the end of the year. Biden said no date has been set.
Biden said he hoped their talks would bring more predictability to relations that have been beset by disputes on a myriad of fronts, including human rights and China’s growing assertiveness over Taiwan.
“I’ll be clear. It’s competition; there must be no conflict. There is no reason for there to be a conflict,” Biden said.
“I have also indicated to him – and I have no hesitation in saying this publicly – that we expect him to play by the rules of the road.”
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/world/joe-biden-says-xi-jinping-made-big-mistake-by-skipping-g20-cop26-11635903137035.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]