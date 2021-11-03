QAnon believers gather in Dallas awaiting the return of JFK Jr.





Top line

QAnon supporters are said to have gathered in Dallas, Texas, ahead of the return of John F. Kennedy Jr., who they say will herald a 2024 presidential bid alongside Donald Trump, despite being dead for 22 years. the world is ruled by a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles.

A woman carries a QAnon flag near Mount Rushmore National Monument on July 1, 2020, in Keystone, … [+] South Dakota.

Scott Olson / Getty Images Highlights

Journalist Steven Monacelli posted photos to Twitter on Monday of a crowd gathered at the AT&T Discovery District in downtown Dallas with many people wearing Trump / JFK Jr. 2024 shirts ahead of an expected Kennedy announcement Tuesday at Dealey Plaza , where his father, President John F Kennedy, was assassinated in 1963.

Monacelli posted an update from Dealey Plaza on Tuesday showing a growing rally ahead of his son’s announcement.

According to various QAnon conspiracy theories, the young Kennedy would have to emerge from two decades of hiding to be named vice president of a reinstated Trump, who in turn will become King of Kings, Newsweek reported.

Versus

John F. Kennedy Jr. was killed in 1999, at the age of 38, in a plane crash off the coast of Massachusetts with his wife, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, and sister, Lauren Bessette.

Key context

JFK Jr. is a popular figure within the QAnon movement, and his death has been used in the past to fuel the conspiracy. Nor is it the first time his resurrection has been predicted by the group: in 2019, some believers expected him to return on July 4, again as Trump’s running mate. Another baseless belief of QAnon is that JFK Jr. is in fact Q, the anonymous leader of the movement, and also a supporter of Trump. Despite his many ridiculous opinions, QAnon has many supporters online, some of whom have been arrested for terrorism and in connection with the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

