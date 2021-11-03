Understanding the quarrels afflicting the US-Turkish alliance





For years, one conflict after another has strained ties between the United States and Turkey. The two, which have the largest armies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), say they need to maintain their seven-decade alliance. But they argued over Turkey’s purchase of a Russian missile defense system, US support for a Syrian Kurdish militia that Turkey views as a deadly threat, the rule of law in Turkey and the US lawsuits against one of Turkey’s biggest banks, among others. Now Turkey has posed a critical test for the relationship by asking the United States to sell it new F-16 fighter jets after it was banned from working on the more advanced F-35s. 1. WHAT IS TURKEY ASKING FOR? Turkey sent a formal request to Washington on September 30 to purchase 40 new F-16s and some 80 kits from Lockheed Martin Corporation to modernize its existing fighters. Turkey eventually hopes to develop its own jets, but in the meantime it is expected to withdraw its F-4 jets and wants to modernize its F-16 fleet as an interim measure. The requisition came a week after the United States finalized Turkey’s withdrawal from the F-35 program following the acquisition of the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system, the main enemy of the United States. NATO. The United States feared that the S-400 could be used to gather intelligence on the stealth capabilities of the F-35, which Turkey had helped build and wanted to purchase. Beyond that, the United States is keen to prevent its allies from engaging in the Russian defense sector. The F-16 deal is potentially worth $ 6 billion, but US approval will be hard to come by given opposition in Congress. In case of refusal of the F-16, Turkey does not exclude the possibility of seeking alternatives, in particular with Russia. 2. WHAT IS TURKEY’S POSITION ON THE S-400? Turkey took delivery of the system in 2019, two years after signing an agreement to buy it after dropping talks for a comparable US system, the Patriot, due to Washington’s refusal to share the technology. The United States has demanded that Turkey abandon the S-400 in exchange for the lifting of related US sanctions, but Turkey has so far refused. As part of its aspirations to develop its own missile technology and strengthen its status as a regional power, Turkey has negotiated with Russia a transfer of S-400 technology as well as a potential second purchase of missile batteries to be produced. locally.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.channelnewsasia.com/world/us-turkey-alliance-understanding-feuds-2287746 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos