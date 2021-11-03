Biden uses overseas trip to take on China on climate, more

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) During five days abroad at two world summits, President Joe Biden showed a new willingness to openly confront China on climate change and its lack of leadership on the world stage.

Biden ended his tenure at the United Nations climate summit in Scotland on Tuesday by berating Chinese President Xi Jinping for physically skipping the event and failing to make the level of commitment that some 100 other countries have taken to reduce greenhouse gases. Xi also avoided the previous Group of 20 summit in Rome, allowing Biden to dominate the conversation as he met his French, Italian, British and German counterparts.

We introduced ourselves, and by introducing ourselves we had a profound impact on how I think the rest of the world views the United States in its leadership role, Biden said at a concluding press conference Tuesday. his trip abroad. Biden added that China made a serious mistake in circumventing events because it lost the ability to influence people around the world.

But Bidens’ global progress and his willingness to challenge China, a position that was also critical to the rise of his predecessor Donald Trump, could get lost in the fog of domestic politics.

Biden has returned to Washington to face his deepest challenge yet as he strives to exceed $ 3 trillion in new government spending, including $ 555 billion to fight climate change. His poll numbers are down. Headwinds could worsen in Congress, where a wave of retirements does not bode well for retaining Democratic majorities in the next election.

The president stressed that he wanted to compete with China rather than having a conflict. But he also showed a new strategy of using the climate as a club against Beijing.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on the trip that China has an obligation to strengthen the climate and that the United States will continue to pressure Beijing. One tool could be economic sanctions: Biden negotiated a deal with the European Union to block the dirty steel made possible by Chinese coal plants.

The president set out his thinking by quoting his father at Tuesday’s press conference.

My father had an expression. He said the only conflict worse than expected is one that is unintentional, the president said, adding that he wanted to make sure at an upcoming virtual meeting with Xi that there would have no misunderstandings.

Biden has been well received on the world stage, where he has shared slaps on the back, handshakes and nudges with world leaders at two major international summits, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyden calling him dear Joe. It has won victories on key priorities such as a global minimum corporate tax and strengthened global commitments to tackle climate change.

Biden insisted that no world leader had pressed him on the fate of the budget and climate legislation in Washington, and he expressed confidence in its passage. But members of his own party are growing impatient with delays in resolving intra-party disputes over this issue.

Since launching his presidential campaign in 2015, Biden has portrayed the 21st century as a generational struggle between democracies and autocracies, primarily the growing threat from China.

As much as the five-day European trip was meant to promote Bidens’ message that America is back, it also aimed to highlight why he thinks the United States needs to re-engage with the world after four years of isolation. The president has worked to forge new alliances and coalitions designed to contain Beijing on all sides, and on a host of economic, security and environmental issues.

When asked why the American should commit to cutting emissions when China and Russia have not done the same to the same degree, a frequent complaint his predecessor cited as justifying the withdrawal from the The 2015 Paris climate accord, Biden responded forcefully: because we want to be able to breathe, and we want to be able to run the world.

Biden released a rare public mea culpa during the Climate Summit for the Americas, moving away from climate leadership during the Trump administration.

Those of us who are responsible for much of the deforestation and all the problems we have so far, Biden said, have overwhelming obligations to the poorest nations who are low in emissions but are paying a price as the planet heats up.

As for Trump’s action, he said: I shouldn’t apologize, but I apologize for the fact that the United States, the last administration, withdrew from the Paris accords and put us on a little behind the eight ball.

Biden also softened a trade war with Europe that threatened to raise the prices of goods in the United States and hurt American exports ranging from motorcycles to whiskey. The new deal would still block coal-dependent Chinese steel production and allow his administration to focus on resuming trade talks with China, as Biden maintains pressure from Trump in a latent economic conflict.

But the fundamental China-US climate challenge could be an incompatible set of worldviews. Biden sees efforts to limit global warming as an opportunity to create jobs and spur economic growth as the United States becomes more innovative. He said the next decade is crucial in bringing climate change under control.

China, for its part, still sees coal and oil as necessary to continue fueling an economy that is now the second largest in the world. The country’s chief negotiator at the UN summit said China must first get rich before it can switch to renewables faster.

So, regarding the fact that China is currently the biggest emitter, it is because China is at a special stage of development, said Xie Zhenhua. China, Xie added, may accelerate its emissions cuts later.

The United States, too, has a long way to go. It gets most of its energy from natural gas and a significant amount of coal, and Biden acknowledged during the trip that the United States was pushing the Gulf to pump more oil to reduce gasoline prices.

China itself has pledged to have a carbon neutral economy by 2060, 10 years after the United States. The question for Biden might be what difference those 10 years could make for the two world powers.