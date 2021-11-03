TLP issue not discussed with government allies, cabinet: Fawad – Pakistan





PM seeks allies’ support for electronic voting machines Makes coalition partners confident in dispute with ECP

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday called for support from ruling coalition partners for the use of electronic voting machines in the 2023 general election and told them about the government’s position on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

However, the prime minister did not hold allies or the federal cabinet in confidence about the government’s deal with Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) banned. Instead, he banned all cabinet members from commenting on the matter in public.

The TLP issue was not discussed either at the coalition partners’ meeting or in front of the federal cabinet, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said in an interview with Dawn.

He said government coalition partners graciously supported Prime Minister Khan’s electoral reforms and assured him to move the agenda forward. We have presented our idea of ​​electoral reforms to our coalition partners, including the PML-Q and the MQM, who will be informed more about it in the near future, he said.

The Prime Minister met with coalition partners after chairing a federal cabinet meeting and briefed them on the government’s position on the PCE in the context of electoral reforms.

There is a consistent government position on the electoral system which needs to be reformed to ensure free and fair elections and strengthen democracy in the country, he added.

He said leaders of allied party governments have expressed full confidence in his leadership and policies. During the meeting, issues relating to the overall political and economic situation of the country were discussed, he added.

Among the coalition partners, National Assembly Member Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Law Minister Farogh Nasim and Information Technology Minister Amin-ul-Haq represented the Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM); MP Ghaus Bakhsh Mehr and Minister of Interprovincial Coordination, Dr. Fehmida Mirza, represented the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA); The Minister of Water Resources, Moonis Elahi, represented the Pakistani Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q); Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Senator Manzoor Ahmad Khan Kakar represented the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP); Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad represented the Awami-Pakistan Muslim League (AML-P) and Prime Minister Shahzain Bugti’s assistant represented the Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP).

The government side was represented by Planning Minister Asad Umar, Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Assistant Prime Minister Amir Dogar.

The Prime Minister at the federal cabinet meeting did not speak about the government-TLP deal. Rather, he banned cabinet members from commenting publicly, Chaudhry revealed.

The government and the protesting TLP came to an agreement to end the standoff, after which the TLP left Grand Trunk Road and the government released more than 800 TLP activists.

Claiming that the TLP did not want to create chaos in the country, the TLP spokesman said all decisions were made in the best interests of Pakistan and Islam.

Posted in Dawn, le 3 November 2021

