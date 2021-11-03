British Prime Minister Boris Johnson “cautiously optimistic” about COP climate deal | World news

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that humanity was starting to level the score on climate change after a two-day summit at COP26, but warned there was “a very long way to go”.

Johnson said he was “cautiously optimistic” after the Glasgow summit adopted new promises on deforestation, methane emissions and money for poorer countries to avoid the worst of global warming.

He came to Scotland after a G20 meeting in Rome, and on his way to Italy he told reporters that if tackling climate change is a game of football, humanity loses 5-1.

“And I think what you can say today… is that we went down a goal or maybe even two, and I think we’re going to be able to extend this thing,” Johnson said during the a press conference. .

But as leaders let their negotiators work out the fine details of a climate deal over the next two weeks, he added: “There is still a very long way to go.”

Johnson noted that Japan had pledged an additional $ 10 billion over the next five years for a much-delayed $ 100 billion fund set up by wealthier countries to finance climate change mitigation in weaker countries. poorer.

In Glasgow, the main ambition of the UN gathering is to limit the rise in temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius, against 2.0 degrees hatched in Paris in 2015.

The difference between the two figures was “literally a matter of life and death” for small island states, the prime minister said.

Switching from football to thrillers, Johnson added, “The end of the world clock … is still ticking.”

“But we have a bomb disposal team there, and they’re starting to cut the threads – hopefully some of the right threads.”