“Come join my party”: Israeli Prime Minister Bennett tells Prime Minister Modi he calls him “the most popular person” | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett on Tuesday on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. A video of their interaction was tweeted by the official Twitter account of the Prime Minister’s Office of Israel. In the video, Bennett congratulated Prime Minister Modi by saying: “You are the most popular person in Israel”. In a light conversation, Bennett also invited the Prime Minister of India to join my party and the two were seen laughing. Prime Minister Modi and Bennett’s first formal meeting came after their brief interaction on Monday at the climate conference. During their meeting on Tuesday, they reviewed bilateral relations as well as exchanging views on expanding cooperation in the fields of high technology and innovation. Read also | UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson ‘cautiously optimistic’ about COP climate deal “Glad to have met Prime Minister @naftalibennett once again. We had fruitful discussions on strengthening Indo-Israel friendship in areas such as research, innovation and futuristic technologies. These sectors are essential to empower our young people, ”Prime Minister Modi tweeted. Prime Minister Bennett described the “deep relationship” between India and Israel as one that comes from the heart and not about interests and urged Modi to work together to bring bilateral relations to “a whole new level”. “I want to thank you. You are the person who reignited the relationship between India and Israel, which is a deep relationship between two unique civilizations, Indian civilization, Jewish civilization and I know it comes from your heart. It’s not a matter of interests; it’s a deep conviction that you hold and we feel it, ”Bennett told Modi at the meeting. Prime Minister Modi also invited Bennett to visit India, recalling that next year would mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of full diplomatic relations between India and Israel. “Next year will be the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Israel and in this context Prime Minister Modi invited Naftali Bennett to visit India,” Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shrigla said on Tuesday during of a press conference. “Prime Minister Bennett has stated that he has visited India approximately three times in the past in his capacity as Minister of the Government of Israel, but that he will be delighted to visit India in the first quarter of 2022,” Shringla added. The Prime Minister was in Glasgow, where he attended the events of COP26 and had bilateral talks with several leaders. The Prime Minister is now on his way back to India. “Leaving after 2 days of intense discussions on the future of our planet. India has not only exceeded the Paris commitments, but has also set an ambitious agenda for the next 50 years,” he said in a tweet. (With contributions from the agency)

