Trump took credit for Youngkin’s VA victory, thanks to “Base” and “MAGA voters”





Donald Trump took credit for Glenn Youngkin’s victory in the race for governor of Virginia. Trump said Youngkin “wouldn’t have come close to winning” without the “MAGA voters.” The former president also thanked his “base” for “coming out in force” to vote for Youngkin. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump took credit for Glenn Youngkin for winning neck-and-neck gubernatorial race in Virginia, issuing a statement Tuesday night thanking “MAGA voters” for standing at the polls .

“I want to thank my BASE for coming out strong and voting for Glenn Youngkin. Without you he wouldn’t have been close to winning. The MAGA movement is bigger and stronger than ever,” wrote Trump in a statement posted to Twitter by his spokesperson, Liz Harrington.

“Glenn will be a great Governor. Thank you to the people of the Commonwealth of Virginia and, most importantly, to our amazing MAGA voters!” Trump added.

Youngkin, a former private equity executive and Republican gubernatorial candidate, defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe on November 2, according to Insider and Decision Desk HQ.

The former president was also wasted no time, launching fundraising efforts just hours after Youngkin took the lead in the gubernatorial race. At around 10:30 p.m. ET, the Trump team sent out a fundraising email titled “Congratulations to Glenn Youngkin,” asking his supporters to immediately contribute to “Help Save America.” By clicking on the link attached to the email, the user was redirected to Trump’s PAC Save America fundraising website.

“INCREDIBLE – Congratulations to GLENN YOUNGKIN, a true America FIRST patriot who had my full and utter support for the governor of Virginia,” Trump wrote in the fundraising email seen by Insider. “It was a BIG WIN, but we can’t stop now. We have to send a message to the left that we WILL SAVE AMERICA.”

Trump issued a separate statement via Harrington a day before Virginia went to the polls, denying rumors of a split between him and Youngkin and accusing “perverts” and “fake media” of creating the impression.

Youngkin, however, did not campaign with Trump. The former president backed Youngkin but stayed away from the election campaign except for calling by teleconference on an election watch that Youngkin did not attend.

At the time of going to press, McAuliffe had not conceded defeat, tweeting: “People, everything is not counted and we are still waiting for a lot of votes. And we want to make sure every voice of Virginia is heard.”

