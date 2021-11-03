Turkey arrests 43 people allegedly linked to self-exiled cleric Gulen, who Ankara says staged the botched 2016 coup RT World News





At least 43 people have been arrested in Turkey on suspicion of being linked to Fethullah Gulen. The move is part of a major investigation against the self-exiled Muslim cleric, who Ankara says was behind the botched 2016 coup.

Judicial authorities said on Tuesday that they have so far apprehended 43 suspects, who are believed to be senior officials of what Turkey has dubbed the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO). According to a statement from the Ankara prosecutor’s office, searches to find the individuals covered 40 provinces, as well as the Turkish capital, with warrants against 100 people issued during the last investigation. Ankara accused the Muslim preacher, once an ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, of being behind the July 2016 coup that left at least 250 dead and more than 2,000 injured. Gulen, who has lived in the United States in exile since 1999, has denied any involvement in the eviction attempt.



The past month has seen a spate of detentions against people with suspected links to FETO. At the end of October, Ankara prosecutors arrested 81 suspects after issuing arrest warrants for 125 people, including 29 who had been dismissed or suspended from the Turkish Foreign Ministry. Earlier in October, Turkey ordered the arrest of more than 150 people with ties to Gülen, including 33 active duty soldiers. The others wanted by the authorities were former serving soldiers and expelled student soldiers. As a result of the failed attempt to oust Erdogan, 80,000 people were detained pending trial and 150,000 civil servants, military personnel and others were dismissed or suspended from their duties.



